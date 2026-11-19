Mercedes-Benz's Point-To-Point Assisted Driving System Is Tomorrow's Co-Pilot In Training
One of my lingering concerns with any self-proclaimed autonomous driving system is losing control. Far too many times, I've fought lane-keeping assist through highway construction zones, but one automaker might have found the sweet spot: Mercedes-Benz is starting to roll out Point-To-Point Assisted Driving for its MB.Drive Assist Pro advanced driver-assistance system. The feature is impressive for a "Level 2++" system and lets drivers nudge their vehicles through precarious situations that would leave similar Tesla systems flustered.
MB.Drive Assist Pro relies on an extensive suite of eight cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, a mid-range radar, four corner radars, and, of course, a software stack co-developed with Nvidia. The semi-autonomous system doesn't rely on a cloud connection, leveraging an onboard high-performance computer capable of up to 254 TOPS, or 254 trillion operations per second. Mercedes has even grander ambitions in its sights with continued development of its SAE Level 3 MB.Drive Pilot system, eventual release of an SAE Level 4 system, and a robo-limousine ecosystem.
Full disclosure: Mercedes-Benz flew me out to San Francisco, California, and put me up in a hotel on the Embarcadero to experience its latest MB.Drive Assist Pro offerings and the bumper-to-bumper traffic over the Bay Bridge.
Point-to-point doesn't hand everything over to a computer
Point-To-Point Assisted Driving does what it says on the box. A driver can select a point in the navigation system and their MB.OS-equipped vehicle will drive them there. Over an hour's drive through the hilly, chaotic streets of San Francisco, I sat in the driver's seat of a Mercedes-Benz GLC EV as it safely navigated unprotected left turns and waited at stop signs for pedestrians to cross intersections. Sadly, the software hasn't quite got the California roll down yet.
The system operated exceptionally well, but it's not flawless. I had to intervene twice during the drive. First, the GLC misjudged the distance between a stopped bus and an upcoming intersection on a two-way street, and attempted to pass in the oncoming lane before sighting there wasn't enough room to slot in front of the bus. Second, the GLC detected a phantom stop sign and gradually stopped in the middle of the street.
This is where Point-To-Point Assisted Driving's best fallback came into play: you behind the wheel. In both situations, I was able to easily drive my way out without deactivating the Point-To-Point drive. The system encourages nudging. If your car comes to a stop at a non-existent intersection, you can simply tap the throttle and the car will continue on. You can also nudge the steering wheel to keep your distance from parked cars or puddles near pedestrians. Mercedes refers to the feature as cooperative steering.
Almost hands-free highway driving
While the Pro level receives point-to-point assisted driving, Mercedes also introduced hands-free highway driving for the mid-tier MB.Drive Assist option. MB.OS-equipped vehicles can operate semi-autonomously at speeds up to 85 miles per hour. The system also uses proactive lane changes so cars can maneuver into ideal lanes to approach exits and pass slower traffic; drivers can trigger lane changes themselves by using their turn signals. It honestly makes cruising down the interstate a breeze. I only had a slight scare when I got off I-880 and the car attacked the exit lane near the speed limit as traffic crawled in the adjacent lane. The software can be far more confident than a human, who would be wary of an impatient driver suddenly pulling into the exit lane.
It should be noted that both MB.Drive Assist and MB.Drive Assist Pro aren't truly hands-free, requiring the driver to touch the steering wheel occasionally. A typically green symbol on the dash will turn red, and if the visual warning is ignored, an audible beep sounds. Then, if there's still no contact with the wheel, the car will pull over and the Point-To-Point Assist will be soft-locked. The feature will only unlock and become available if the car is restarted.
Safety is at the forefront, not an afterthought
It might sound extreme for Mercedes to lock a driver out of their vehicle's semi-autonomous feature if they ignore system warnings, but it's out of an abundance of caution. The German automaker wants to ensure that it has the safest software on the road, going above and beyond Euro NCAP and U.S. NCAP standards. On an empty dockyard in Alameda, Mercedes engineers set up a dummy-filled test range to showcase its suite of ADAS safety features.
Mercedes vehicles could react to pedestrians in traffic at a moment's notice. Automated emergency braking was still effective at highway speeds and avoided motorcycle riders darting from blind spots across the vehicle's nose. The software suite can even judge with steering away would be safer than braking. MB.Drive Assist comes with impressive creature comforts, like a 360-degree parking camera, rim protection warning, and parking and reverse assists.
These safety features are standard as MB.Drive on all MB.OS-equipped vehicles. MB.Drive Assist is optional on 2027 CLA, GLB, GLC, GLE and C-Class, as well as standard on the S-Class, GLS, and the AMG GT 4-door Coupe. MB.Drive Assist Pro is currently optional on CLA, GLC, GLE, GLS and S-Class, and the company claims that availability will be wider for the 2028 model year.
Mercedes has yet to reveal how much the optional subscriptions will cost vehicle owners. The automaker is rolling out the new systems in December with an early access program available to selected participants in California, Stuttgart and Munich, before nationwide rollouts next year through an over-the-air update.