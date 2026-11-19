One of my lingering concerns with any self-proclaimed autonomous driving system is losing control. Far too many times, I've fought lane-keeping assist through highway construction zones, but one automaker might have found the sweet spot: Mercedes-Benz is starting to roll out Point-To-Point Assisted Driving for its MB.Drive Assist Pro advanced driver-assistance system. The feature is impressive for a "Level 2++" system and lets drivers nudge their vehicles through precarious situations that would leave similar Tesla systems flustered.

MB.Drive Assist Pro relies on an extensive suite of eight cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, a mid-range radar, four corner radars, and, of course, a software stack co-developed with Nvidia. The semi-autonomous system doesn't rely on a cloud connection, leveraging an onboard high-performance computer capable of up to 254 TOPS, or 254 trillion operations per second. Mercedes has even grander ambitions in its sights with continued development of its SAE Level 3 MB.Drive Pilot system, eventual release of an SAE Level 4 system, and a robo-limousine ecosystem.

Full disclosure: Mercedes-Benz flew me out to San Francisco, California, and put me up in a hotel on the Embarcadero to experience its latest MB.Drive Assist Pro offerings and the bumper-to-bumper traffic over the Bay Bridge.