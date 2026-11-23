I'm sure you're tired of hearing me talk about how great the new Q7 and SQ7 are by now, and though they are both truly top tier vehicles, there are some little faults. The Q7 is still a sort of 'tweener model that straddles the midsize and full size classes; Audi reps described it as a do-it-all model that offers a small family the option to occasionally tote around three rows worth of children, but not it's necessarily meant for full-time three-row duties. I'd concur with that assessment, since it was difficult to squeeze past the second-row captain's chairs to climb into the third row, and once I got back there I realized the seat bottoms sit virtually on the floor of the car, so I ended up in an upright fetal position. The Q7's third row is still best suited for smaller humans with youthful joints.

Both of the cars I drove were optioned with the second-row captain's chairs, which look fantastic and are respectably comfortable, but there is no way to option ventilated second-row seats, and the seats did not recline far enough for true long-distance comfort. I sat in the second row of a Q7 for the two-hour drives from the airport to the hotel and vice versa, and I kept checking to make sure the seat backs didn't recline any further because I could not believe how limited their recline was. Second-row legroom was reasonable, but if the front seats were scooted back too far, it impinged upon the second-row space more than one may expect from such a large vehicle. I'm 6-foot-8 and mostly legs, so I'm definitely an outlier, but I try to think about more reasonable body shapes and sizes as well, and I still think the Q7's second row isn't as spacious as it could be.

Logan K. Carter/Jalopnik

It must be said that things looked and felt fantastic inside the Q7 and SQ7, with leather covering the entire door cards down to the generously sized door bins that easily accommodated my oversized Emotional Support Water Bottle. The use of black plastic trim has been kept to a minimum, aside from the giant bezels that surround the strangely shaped touchscreen arrangement, and I'm happy to report that the Q7's interior felt as solid, high-quality, and luxurious as an Audi ought to. The same goes for the materials in the second row, which isn't as common, and even the Q7's rear doors bring the leather all the way down to the door bins.