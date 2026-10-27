Audi's New Digital Matrix Lights Project Turn Signals Onto The Road And Won't Blind Other Cars

Audi is known for its advanced lighting technology, and has been since it first introduced the concept of LED daytime running lights (DRLs) that are now basically a prerequisite for all new cars. Many of its recently updated models have customizable DRLs that offer owners a chance to choose between several different lighting designs for both the front and rear running lights. The new 2027 Audi Q9 offers that feature, but more importantly, it's the first U.S.-spec Audi model to feature the brand's digital matrix LED headlights and new projections, too.

This is a technology that Audi has had for years now — nearly a decade, in fact — but U.S. regulations stupidly outlawed the brilliant technology on all cars in the country. This is the first Audi that's been programmed to meet the recently updated U.S. headlight requirements, while still providing functional matrix headlights.

Audi

The tricks don't end there, though. On Q9s with the Prestige package, the car projects a solid white rhombus onto the ground beneath the front and rear doors that unfurls when the door opens, or when a cyclist or car is approaching to signal a passenger is getting out of the Q9. Of course, it also includes exit warning that uses the radar sensors in the rear bumper to detect approaching vehicles, cyclists, or pedestrians, that can prevent doors form opening or stop a door that's already opening into the obstacle. In a scenario like that, the projection lights also display warnings to protect everyone involved.

Beyond those functions, the headlights and taillights also contain little projectors that shine turn arrows onto the road when the headlights are on, which is pretty friggin' neat. The curved OLED taillights are the first of their kind to appear on any road car, and will also display a hazard triangle when the hazard lights are activated, as well as offering drivers their choice of eight DRL signatures.