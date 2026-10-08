2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE Shows Where Mercedes Still Has An Edge, And Where It Doesn't
Mercedes-Benz was quick on the draw when it came to introducing a midsize luxury SUV with the 1998 M-Class (known as ML), which was later renamed the GLE in 2016 when the third generation was refreshed. The fourth-gen GLE debuted in 2020 and received a facelift in 2023, but much like many of the folks who buy new Benzes, the time has come for its second facelift. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is not all new for 2027, but it is pretty heavily revised in both SUV and Coupe forms, with updated styling, updated engines and suspension setups, and updated technology.
This brings the GLE back into alignment with its illuminated star-bearing brethren, and though its facelift is pretty convincing, the GLE's seven-year-old bones still reveal themselves in some regards.
Full disclosure: Mercedes-Benz wanted me to drive its updated GLE so badly it flew me out to Colorado for a first drive, put me up in a remote-ish cabin for two nights and fed me Mountain Meats. I also drove the updated Mercedes-AMG GLE53 and the Mercedes-AMG GLS63, but those remain under embargo for a little longer.
There are a lot of GLEs, so let's set them straight
The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE comes standard with all-wheel drive, and it's offered in two body styles: the traditional and more upright SUV, and the slant-backed GLE Coupe, which has a 2.3-inch-shorter wheelbase and more direct steering than the SUV to improve its agility. If you want a Coupe, you'll have to settle for the GLE450, since that's the only non-AMG powertrain offered in the swoopier bodystyle.
In base GLE350 guise the SUV is powered by an updated turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that produces 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system providing a boost of 23 hp and 151 lb-ft. I didn't get a chance to sample that base powertrain on my brief trip, but it should be an improvement over the outgoing four-cylinder GLE, and it starts out at the 2027 GLE's base price of $69,850.
The GLE450 is the only powertrain that is offered in both Coupe and SUV bodystyles for now, using an updated turbocharged mild-hybrid 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 375 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, which is good for scooting the 450 from 0 to 60 in a quick 5.0 seconds for the SUV, and 4.9 seconds in the Coupe. The GLE450 SUV starts at $76,250, while the GLE450 Coupe is $6,500 dearer at $82,750.
A version of the turbocharged I6 engine is also used to power the new GLE500e plug-in hybrid, which replaces the outgoing four-cylinder PHEV GLE450e. Its I6 is paired witha a 181 horsepower electric motor that's integrated into the transmission housing that's powered by a 25.3-kWh battery for a total combined system output of 429 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. This setup should offer an EV range of more than 40 miles, and it's capable of DC fast-charging at a maximum speed of 60 kW, which means it will take about 30 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%. The GLE500e starts at $82,450, and despite its electrification it's actually slower than the GLE450 in the 0-to-60 sprint, with a still-quick time of 5.3 seconds.
The top of the heap when it comes to the non-AMG GLEs is the GLE580, powered by Mercedes' new M177 Evo twin-turbocharged flat-plane-crank 4.0-liter V8 that produces 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. It starts at a whopping $97,750, so it doesn't come cheap, but it is capable of a 4.2-second 0-to-60 time that makes it the quickest non-AMG GLE. Unsurprisingly, it was my favorite GLE that I drove on this press trip.
More screens, more tech, more meh
Woof, that was a lot of engine talk, are you still with me? Do you need a moment to collect yourself?
For this second facelift, Mercedes gave the GLE its new illuminated star DRL signature, a questionable black plastic grille surround up front, and star-shaped taillights with an also-questionable black plastic piece connecting them. Looks are a matter of personal taste so I'll let you decide if you like the GLE's second facelift for yourself. I'll still share my thoughts though, since that's why you're here: I like the new lights and dislike the black plastic additions, and overall I'm a fan of the exterior styling updates. Inside, Mercedes plopped in its silly three-display Superscreen, which we first saw in the 2027 S-Class, except here it's better in some ways and worse in others.
MB.OS and the Superscreen work better in the GLE because thanks to its aged foundations. It retains the excellent row of physical climate buttons, and it even still has the touchpad you can use to navigate the infotainment screen, which I found nominally easier to use while driving than directly interfacing with the touchscreen.
Every GLE comes standard with the Superscreen, including the virtually useless passenger display that still stupidly does not let the passenger access the single most important thing they will want to play with: their seat massage and extended adjustments menu. That still has to be done through the center touchscreen, and it's a long reach from the passenger side.
That center infotainment screen is shaped way too squat for all the functions it's capable of. Sure, it's 12.3 inches, which is pretty standard in terms of screen sizes, but considering it's behind a single piece of glass that stretches from A-pillar to A-pillar and also houses two other screens, there's a ton of ugly, cheap-looking blank space bezels. At least in the facelifted S-Class that also gets a Superscreen that I complained about, its center infotainment screen is bigger than the GLE's at 14.4 inches, which makes it easier to navigate while driving. Especially when compared to the GLE's little brother, the new GLC EV and its 39.1-inch seamless MBUX Hyperscreen, the GLE's dash really shows its age.
Every GLE comes fitted with ten cameras, five radar sensors, and 12 ultrasonic sensors that, thanks to the implementation of MB.OS, will eventually be able to offer a Tesla FSD-style "Level 2++" automated driving system called MB.Drive Assist Pro that will allow for hands-on point-to-point travel. It's waiting on some legislation to pass before it's rolled out, but Mercedes says it can be installed over-the-air once that occurs. For now, Benz's Level 2 ADAS systems continue to handle adaptive cruise duties well, though I found it to lose lane-centering more frequently than I recall it ever doing in other Mercs. Luckily, I reveled in every chance to be the one driving the GLE. Move over Computer, it's my turn to drive.
The GLE580 drove the best
I had the privilege of weaving the GLE down the winding mountain roads in Colorado in late September, where the deciduous trees were just beginning to glow bright yellow with the golden promise of autumn. Coming from heatwave-plagued Los Angeles, it was a delightful sight that only amplified the impact of the awe-inspiring views.
The first GLE I drove was the GLE580 with its new V8, and let me tell ya, the mechanicals under this luxurious 5,479-pound heavyweight are top notch. I sampled this new powertrain in the S-Class a few months ago, so I already knew its character, and in the GLE it was impeccable. Naturally, the 530 horses and 553 lb-ft of torque were refined at low speeds, yet also instantly ready to break into a sprint whenever I dug deeper into the long pedal. The throaty V8's howl was admirably subdued in the cabin, but not to the point that its magnificent sounds disappeared – it was a perfect balance of engine sound to luxurious isolation for a midsize SUV.
I was impressed with how adeptly the GLE handled the winding two-lane roads, feeling remarkably planted with intuitive steering and obedient chassis dynamics. Throttle and brake calibrations felt thoroughly natural and easy to adjust to, and even when tackling a long series of downhill switchbacks, it never showed signs of brake fade.
The optional E-Active Body Control air suspension with Intelligent Damper Control, which is now connected to The Cloud for proactive adjustment when nearing speed bumps or other hazards, kept the cabin isolated from roadway imperfections and also kept the SUV utterly upright and devoid of roll. It belied its tall stature, and felt like it had a wide, planted stance on the road that allowed it to glide around bends, even when I was carrying more speed than necessary.
I did not expect the GLE580 to be as fun as it was on my quick time behind its steering wheel (that gained a physical volume roller and cruise-control toggle), but I thoroughly enjoyed piloting it. It's clear that the engineers at Mercedes spent a lot of time and resources honing the GLE's drivetrain and chassis dynamics, which I found to be the clearest improvements in this facelift, and their utter refinement and cohesion come together to create the elevated driving experience that one expects from a Benz.
The interior, however, revealed the platform's age to me, and had some surprising cheap points. The flimsy vinyl sun visors felt like they came out of a car that cost a quarter of the price of the GLE580, and the entire door card below the arm rest was made of hard molded plastic.
These are minor notes, but I just got out of a $60,000 Kia Telluride press loaner that had suede-covered sun visors, fully padded door cards, and lined door bins that put the GLE's to shame. The GLE was also virtually devoid of small-item storage up front; the center arm rest is a reasonably sized cubby, but that's the only spot to store things since the cupholders and single wireless phone charger take up the only other storage space that isn't the door pockets. These complaints apply to all GLEs, regardless of what engine is under their hood.
The GLE500e was the most luxurious
The new-for-2027 GLE500e PHEV replaces the prior GLE450e's four-cylinder with the excellent inline-6 engine, and the powertrain operated nearly imperceptibly, which is no mean feat. I had a shorter stint behind the wheel of the GLE500e, but it was immediately apparent that the PHEV was the best-insulated GLE I experienced.
Unlike some other electrified SUVs, the GLE500e did not even hint at any neck-snapping acceleration tendencies. In fact, it's slower from a dig than the cheaper GLE450, though it never felt underpowered during my drive. The overarching theme I noticed with this powertrain was one of silence and sheer serenity.
That is, at least once I deactivated the predictive brake regeneration. This feature is cool in concept, and my co-driver liked it, but I hated it. The car decided when it would coast freely, and when it would begin using regen as I approached an intersection or a stop sign. I found it to engage regen too suddenly and aggressively, like I had suddenly stabbed the brake pedal. I turned it off and was much happier using the steering wheel-mounted paddles to flip through the three levels of brake regen.
The GLE500e drives virtually the same as the GLE580, just with less power on tap, but I cannot overstate how smooth and impressive its PHEV operation is. Driving it in electric mode returns a totally reasonable experience with enough grunt to accelerate with and keep up with traffic at speeds up to 87 mph. If you require more acceleration than the electric motor can provide on its own, the accelerator pedal initiates a soft-stop point in Electric Mode that requires more force to push past, at which point the inline-six silently awakens and provides the additional grunt. The detent disappears in all other drive modes, which is a neat trick.
The GLE450 Coupe is not for me
I also got to take a brief spin in the GLE450 Coupe, and it confirmed my suspicions that the Coupe is not for me. Much to my surprise, the GLE Coupe actually has a 2.3-inch shorter wheelbase than the GLE SUV and is 2.6 inches shorter in height, so if you plan to use the rear seat, be aware that legroom and headroom are noticeably tighter. On the plus side, the sloping roofline provides an excellent opportunity to rid yourself of a few of those pesky brain cells when you whack your head trying to get in or out of the back seat. Oh wait, that's another bad thing, isn't it?
Mercedes says the GLE450 Coupe's shorter wheelbase and more direct steering ratio make it more agile than the SUV, but it has the same 39.5-foot turning circle as the SUV, and I didn't notice a meaningful difference in driving dynamics in my short time with the car. I did, however, notice the lively sound and admirable grunt that comes from the luscious inline-6 under the hood of all GLE450 models. I loved this engine when I sampled it in the S-Class, and I loved it in the GLE. You might want it, but you do not need to get the V8 to have a fast and sonorous GLE, and with a 0-to-60 time of 5 seconds in the SUV and 4.9 in the coupe, it's quicker than the PHEV.
The biggest difference I noticed between the SUV and the Coupe in terms of driving was the additional tire and road noise that made its way into the cabin. Maybe it was the shorter wheelbase and the hatchback's more slanted fitment that put the trunk-lid seam closer to my ears, but I definitely noticed more intrusive noise than the SUVs I drove on the same wheels and tires. But, if you like the hatchback-on-stilts look of the GLE450 Coupe for some reason, buy one.
Are you done yapping yet?
Almost. I believe the biggest reasons to buy a 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE lie underneath the starry new styling in the form of their updated chassis and fresh powertrains. In a world where a Kia Telluride has better interior materials and a superior user interface than a six-figure Mercedes, the sublime suspension, engaging driving dynamics, and potent new engines are the primary factors that set this luxury SUV apart from less prestigious alternatives. Regardless of the digits following the letters GLE – so long as they're 450 and above, since I didn't get to sample the base four cylinder – the most tangible expression of the GLE's luxury identity are its mechanicals and uncompromising driving experience.
The gap between normal cars and luxury cars is slimmer than ever before. Nowadays you can get the features that were once reserved for the flagship S-Class, like ventilated seats in a Hyundai Elantra (gag) or massaging seats in a pedigreeless Hyundai Palisade.
It is not lost on me that some people, particularly the people who are also on their second facelift, wouldn't be caught dead in anything as pedestrian as a Hyundai. Those are the people who buy GLEs, and I think this facelifted GLE will appeal to that crowd just as well as it always has. To them I say, "buy the V8."