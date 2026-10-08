2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE Shows Where Mercedes Still Has An Edge, And Where It Doesn't

Woof, that was a lot of engine talk, are you still with me? Do you need a moment to collect yourself?

For this second facelift, Mercedes gave the GLE its new illuminated star DRL signature, a questionable black plastic grille surround up front, and star-shaped taillights with an also-questionable black plastic piece connecting them. Looks are a matter of personal taste so I'll let you decide if you like the GLE's second facelift for yourself. I'll still share my thoughts though, since that's why you're here: I like the new lights and dislike the black plastic additions, and overall I'm a fan of the exterior styling updates. Inside, Mercedes plopped in its silly three-display Superscreen, which we first saw in the 2027 S-Class, except here it's better in some ways and worse in others.

MB.OS and the Superscreen work better in the GLE because thanks to its aged foundations. It retains the excellent row of physical climate buttons, and it even still has the touchpad you can use to navigate the infotainment screen, which I found nominally easier to use while driving than directly interfacing with the touchscreen.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Every GLE comes standard with the Superscreen, including the virtually useless passenger display that still stupidly does not let the passenger access the single most important thing they will want to play with: their seat massage and extended adjustments menu. That still has to be done through the center touchscreen, and it's a long reach from the passenger side.

That center infotainment screen is shaped way too squat for all the functions it's capable of. Sure, it's 12.3 inches, which is pretty standard in terms of screen sizes, but considering it's behind a single piece of glass that stretches from A-pillar to A-pillar and also houses two other screens, there's a ton of ugly, cheap-looking blank space bezels. At least in the facelifted S-Class that also gets a Superscreen that I complained about, its center infotainment screen is bigger than the GLE's at 14.4 inches, which makes it easier to navigate while driving. Especially when compared to the GLE's little brother, the new GLC EV and its 39.1-inch seamless MBUX Hyperscreen, the GLE's dash really shows its age.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Every GLE comes fitted with ten cameras, five radar sensors, and 12 ultrasonic sensors that, thanks to the implementation of MB.OS, will eventually be able to offer a Tesla FSD-style "Level 2++" automated driving system called MB.Drive Assist Pro that will allow for hands-on point-to-point travel. It's waiting on some legislation to pass before it's rolled out, but Mercedes says it can be installed over-the-air once that occurs. For now, Benz's Level 2 ADAS systems continue to handle adaptive cruise duties well, though I found it to lose lane-centering more frequently than I recall it ever doing in other Mercs. Luckily, I reveled in every chance to be the one driving the GLE. Move over Computer, it's my turn to drive.