You are being tracked. Even if you didn't agree to the Terms & Conditions, Big Brother is surveilling you anyway. And it doesn't need cameras or a microphone to do so. Case in point: white rectangular panels perched alongside traffic lights. Although the information they gather is used less nefariously than data from the more than 100,000 Flock cameras that dot U.S. roadways, they still monitor your vehicle's movements.

The good news is these white boxes are radar-based and relatively low-tech compared to the AI-powered automated license plate readers (ALPRs) that collect more data than necessary. The less intrusive white radar units strictly monitor traffic flow, which is why they're found near or at intersections. Flock devices, on the other hand, are so widespread that DeFlock, an open-source mapping project, was created to educate the public on their locations.

Also called stop bar sensors or stop boxes, these aboveground radar presence detectors (RPDs) are essentially weatherproof. Standard traffic control cameras, on the other hand, can be compromised during foggy or rainy days. These easy-to-maintain RPDs are used in conjunction with other traffic light sensors and congestion-monitoring technology. All of these gizmos and gadgets are making traffic light mounts resemble bird-heavy power lines, but can also be intimidating to an already leery public concerned about privacy issues. Thankfully, RPDs don't care about where you're going or coming from, only that, well, you leave.