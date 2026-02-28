How Traffic Light Sensors Detect Your Car

You might think traffic light systems are fairly basic. After all, electric traffic signals first appeared all the way back in 1914. However, they have advanced significantly since their inception, with the ability to sense and monitor traffic in several ways. Granted, not every new step has been beneficial, as some pedestrian traffic signals confuse drivers, but you might be surprised at just how much tech is present along the streets of your community.

For congested urban thoroughfares, signals can often be on a timer, which is the simplest system. These roads typically have a continual flow of high-volume traffic, so more sophisticated measures aren't needed. However, intersections outside of downtown — such as the surrounding suburbs and less-populated county roads — may employ a myriad of sensors. These sensors come in the form of cameras, radar, infrared, and in-road detection methods like an inductive loop. The one place where these measures aren't used is Bhutan, which is the only country without traffic lights.

All the data then goes into a metal box called a Traffic Signal Control Cabinet, which is located somewhere near the signal pole. Inside, amidst a plethora of carefully organized wires, you'll find a computer system and a conflict monitoring system. Officials can not only monitor how the system is adjusting conditions to facilitate more efficient traffic flow, but can also tap in with a laptop, getting the video feed from the various cameras. The conflict monitoring system is designed to find any problems in the system, whether they're coming from external sensors or within the cabinet itself.