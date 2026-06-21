DeFlock Is An Open Source Project That's Mapping Flock Cameras

We are currently living under a level of unprecedented surveillance by seemingly unregulated technology companies. Well over 100,000 cameras have popped up in the United States over the last couple of years, marketed as pivotal tools in the fight against crime. It's hard not to feel like some of the conspiracy theorists accidentally got it right, or to spiral into conspiracy theory yourself.

A massive matrix of always-watching AI-powered automated license plate readers (ALPRs) captures and analyzes images of every single passing vehicle, noting make, model, color, and identifying features like bumper stickers, hitches, and roof racks. Oh, and don't forget any Bluetooth devices you're carrying on you while driving, too. At a certain point, your car and where/when you were driving it becomes a set searchable data points. It isn't a conspiracy theory that you're being watched and your every movement is being tracked, because you actually are.

Flock Safety is perhaps the largest ALPR vendor, and in recent years has expanded its field of view across the nation. DeFlock is an open-source project dedicated to identification and legal removal of Flock cameras, as they "collect data on millions of vehicles regardless of whether the driver is suspected of a crime." If you want to know how many Flock cameras are in your neighborhood, or on your route to work, you can check the map of over 100,000 documented locations to see which cameras are tracking your movements. The hope of the DeFlock is to educate normal everyday people about the privacy violations and tech overreach involved.

DeFlock is dedicated to empowering individuals to put up a fight against the deployment of these mass-surveillance systems, and assists in advocating for protecting the inherent privacy expected in society. If you have spotted one of these ALPR cameras in your area, you can help DeFlock to track its location through the organization's app.