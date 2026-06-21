DeFlock Is An Open Source Project That's Mapping Flock Cameras
We are currently living under a level of unprecedented surveillance by seemingly unregulated technology companies. Well over 100,000 cameras have popped up in the United States over the last couple of years, marketed as pivotal tools in the fight against crime. It's hard not to feel like some of the conspiracy theorists accidentally got it right, or to spiral into conspiracy theory yourself.
A massive matrix of always-watching AI-powered automated license plate readers (ALPRs) captures and analyzes images of every single passing vehicle, noting make, model, color, and identifying features like bumper stickers, hitches, and roof racks. Oh, and don't forget any Bluetooth devices you're carrying on you while driving, too. At a certain point, your car and where/when you were driving it becomes a set searchable data points. It isn't a conspiracy theory that you're being watched and your every movement is being tracked, because you actually are.
Flock Safety is perhaps the largest ALPR vendor, and in recent years has expanded its field of view across the nation. DeFlock is an open-source project dedicated to identification and legal removal of Flock cameras, as they "collect data on millions of vehicles regardless of whether the driver is suspected of a crime." If you want to know how many Flock cameras are in your neighborhood, or on your route to work, you can check the map of over 100,000 documented locations to see which cameras are tracking your movements. The hope of the DeFlock is to educate normal everyday people about the privacy violations and tech overreach involved.
DeFlock is dedicated to empowering individuals to put up a fight against the deployment of these mass-surveillance systems, and assists in advocating for protecting the inherent privacy expected in society. If you have spotted one of these ALPR cameras in your area, you can help DeFlock to track its location through the organization's app.
Are you being flocked?
Not only are these cameras a baseline violation of expected levels of privacy, as the ACLU concludes, but they're frequently misused, leading to wrongful arrests. There are cases of police officers using this widespread system of ALPRs in an effort to stalk their exes or potential romantic partners. Flock is working to expand its surveillance program, allowing police departments live feeds from hundreds of thousands of cameras nationwide, and moving from just license plate tracking to explicitly tracking people.
The Privacy Act of 1974 was intended to prevent this level of "collection, maintenance, use, and dissemination of information about individuals," but even it simply could not have predicted this level of overreach. Even worse, these networks aren't limited to just law enforcement officers, as Flock Safety will sell access to private sector businesses and home owners associations.
As you can see in the above video, it's almost impossible to evade the millions of surveillance cameras employed in this country. Americans are beginning to push back against this overreach, with help from DeFlock. There has been enough pushback in some places to get cities to cancel their contracts with Flock Safety. It conducts unconstitutional warrantless surveillance, after all.
After checking DeFlock to see if you already have cameras in your area (you almost certainly do), you can head over to haveibeenflocked.com to check if your license plate number has been included in any police tracking searches. It isn't a foolproof system, as it relies on publicly released, unredacted records.
Definitely don't take matters into your own hands and cut down Flock Safety cameras to sell them for scrap. We could never condone such actions. If enough of us are loud enough about it for long enough, perhaps our local representatives will end their Flock deals.