Who's Responsible When Flock Cameras Get Damaged?

If the comments under every news article and social media post about Flock cameras weren't already an indication, the rampant vandalism of the surveillance hardware should tell you all you need to know about how Americans feel about being watched 24/7. But who is responsible when Flock cameras get damaged? Who pays for the replacement and/or repairs? If you guessed "taxpayers, ultimately, because who else would it be?" pat yourself on the back.

As a real-life example, the city of Houston made headlines in July after people there cut down at least six Flock cameras in response to multiple counties renewing their contracts with the surveillance firm through 2027. But that act of defiance likely does little other than put more money in Flock Safety's pockets, because a clause in Flock's contract with at least one Texas jurisdiction, Fort Bend County, says: "In the event that Flock Hardware is lost, stolen, or damaged, Customer may request a replacement of Flock Hardware at a fee" of $500 to replace a regular pole, $2,000 for an advanced pole, and $800 for each camera. Naturally, that's paid by the county and, transitively, its taxpayers.