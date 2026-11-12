2028 Honda CR-V Will Go Hybrid-Only, Following The Toyota RAV4's Lead

We've been living with affordable hybrid vehicles for almost three decades now, but it's taken a surprisingly long time for some of the best-selling cars in the U.S. to go hybrid-only, even for models that have offered reliable hybrids for years. Toyota started doing it with the current Camry and new RAV4, and now Honda has confirmed that the next-gen CR-V will only be sold with hybrid powertrains.

Honda says the seventh-generation CR-V will be revealed next year, in time for the SUV's 30th anniversary, and it will ride on a new platform and use the company's new two-motor hybrid system, which our own Andy Kalmowitz got to try out in a Civic prototype last year. This new powertrain is said to be more powerful and more efficient, and the modular architecture is more rigid while being lighter-weight. It should be cheaper for Honda to produce, too, and a new electric all-wheel-drive system will be a big improvement.

Somehow we didn't get a hybrid CR-V in the U.S. until the 2020 model year, when the fifth-gen model was facelifted. Since then, annual CR-V hybrid sales have grown almost tenfold, and it currently makes up more than 50% of total CR-V sales. With the price difference between the hybrid and the regular CR-V being so relatively minor, and the gains in driving experience being so large, it makes sense to just hybridize the entire lineup. This year will be the third straight year in which Honda sells more than 400,000 CR-Vs, and upping the average efficiency of that many cars can make a big difference.