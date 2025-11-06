Honda's Next-Generation Civic Hybrid Prototype Is Incremental Evolution Done Right

You wouldn't be wrong to think that Honda's current hybrid system isn't terribly old. The brilliant little Civic Hybrid hit the streets in June of last year as a 2025 model, but with a new emphasis on its hybrids, the automaker is already working on a next-generation system. I was given a sneak peek and even got a few laps behind the wheel of the creatively named "Next Generation Hybrid Study" at Honda's research and development center in Tochigi, Japan.

Honda's engineers wouldn't tell me what car I was looking at, but it was incredibly evident that it's a heavy mid-cycle refresh for the current Civic, which has been in production since late 2021. That being said, the outside isn't what really matters. Honda says it has developed a nearly totally new hybrid system for its "Mid-Sedan" (read: the Civic), calling it the 5th generation of the hybrid powertrain and an evolution of the 4th-generation system found in the current car. The new system and car are due out sometime in the latter half of 2026 as a 2027 model, and while it might not sound like the most exciting thing in the world, it is a big deal.

Full Disclosure: Honda flew me out to Japan, paid for my food and put me up in a couple of very nice hotels so I could check out what it was working on.