12 Of The Longest Range Electric SUVs In 2026
Just five years ago, cracking the 300-mile mark was seen as a major achievement for electric SUVs. Today, though, it's merely the norm, with even some affordable base models, like the Equinox EV LT1 and Mustang Mach-E Select RWD, easily surpassing that figure. Heck, newcomers like the BMW iX3 50 xDrive and Lucid Gravity Grand Touring offer more than 400 miles of range with dual-motor AWD and sports-car-like acceleration.
Crucially, the electric SUVs with the longest range in 2026 prove that the compromise era is over and that they are now a viable alternative to their gas counterparts. And it's not only because of the range. Most models we listed here also top up quickly, with some electric SUVs charging at up to 400 kW. As you'd expect from EVs, they are quick off the line, too.
For this list, we ranked the SUVs based on their EPA-estimated range, save for one EPA-exempt heavyweight. Also, all listed prices include destination charges. So, let's crunch the numbers and see how this year's electric SUVs compare.
2027 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT1/LT2 FWD (319 miles)
The Equinox EV is quietly making a case as the smartest electric buy for 2027. After the out-of-control price drops for 2026, it now starts at an affordable $36,795. That's slightly less than the base Hyundai Ioniq 5 ($36,900) and only a bit more than the Toyota bZ ($36,575), but the Equinox EV beats both rivals handily when it comes to range.
Even the base single-motor FWD model (220 horsepower) comes with a fairly large 85-kWh battery, which provides a class-leading EPA-estimated range of 319 miles. Meanwhile, the base Ioniq 5 only packs a 63.0-kWh battery and a 168-hp motor, enough for a 245-mile range. The Toyota bZ has an even smaller 57.7-kWh battery that provides an even shorter 236-mile range and a less potent 165-hp front motor. Granted, the Equinox EV's 150-kW peak charging rate can't match the Ioniq 5's, but it keeps up with the Toyota bZ.
Better yet, adding a second motor has a negligible effect on range, with the AWD model rated at an EPA-estimated 307 miles between charges. Choosing the 300-hp AWD model does increase performance quite significantly, though. According to Car and Driver's tests, the FWD Equinox EV needs 7.7 seconds to reach 60, while the AWD cuts that down to 5.8 seconds.
The Equinox EV isn't only good at the numbers game. Inside, it offers enough room for adults in both rows and a useful 26.4-cubic-foot trunk. It also pampers passengers with a smooth ride, and it can even be equipped with GM's Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assistance tech.
2027 Kia EV6 Light Long Range RWD (319 miles)
The 2027 Kia EV6 ties the Equinox EV with an identical EPA-estimated 319-mile range. However, you'll need at least the Light Long Range trim, which starts at $42,745 and packs an 84-kWh battery alongside a 225-horsepower motor in the rear. The base 167-hp model has a smaller 63.0-kWh battery and an EPA-estimated range of only 237 miles, though it starts at a lower $39,445. Since it shares the 800-volt architecture with the Ioniq 5, the EV6 can use 350-kW chargers, which top up the larger battery from 10% to 80% in less than 18 minutes.
Although it looks like a futuristic hot hatch on the outside, the EV6 is a family car first and foremost. It has a spacious interior with ample room in both seating rows and a decent 24.4-cubic-foot trunk. Also, while the Equinox EV's hood packs only electronics, the EV6 has a small frunk for charging gear or a tire repair kit.
Kia's striking-looking EV also handles better than the Equinox EV, making it the preferred choice for enthusiast drivers. Still, getting the most out of the chassis requires opting for the 320-hp dual-motor variant, which sprints to 60 in 4.5 seconds as clocked by Car and Driver. Kia shelved the 641-hp GT variant in the U.S. this year — too bad, because it offered supercar-like pace (0 to 60 in 3.4 seconds), better handling, and virtual gear shifts.
2027 Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD (320 miles)
The Mustang Mach-E is a veteran of the EV space, with the first model launched for the 2021 model year. Back then, the Mach-E had an EPA-estimated range of up to 305 miles with the extended-range pack (98.8 kWh gross, 88 kWh usable). The 2027 model can travel up to 320 miles with the same usable capacity, a clear sign of the improvements Ford made over the years.
For 2027, the Blue Oval discontinued the small 73-kWh battery pack, meaning the 88.0-kWh unit is standard across models except the performance-oriented GT and Rally trims, which come with an even larger 91.0-kWh pack. As part of the 2027 lineup overhaul, Ford also launched the Mustang Mach-E Trail package with a raised suspension, Michelin CrossClimate 2 all-season tires, and a 400W onboard inverter.
Now that the Mustang Mach-E comes with the extended-range battery as standard, it also starts a bit higher than its rivals at $42,040. Still, that gets you a fairly powerful 272-horsepower motor on the rear axle, which, according to MotorTrend, sprints to 60 in 5.7 seconds. The high-performance GT and Rally models are even quicker, both reaching 60 in just 3.3 seconds.
Because of its EV architecture, the Mustang Mach-E offers generous accommodations in both rows, alongside a good 29.7-cubic-foot trunk. It's a fairly comfortable and quiet cruiser, too, with Ford now offering the BlueCruise 1.5 hands-free driving tech on the base Mustang Mach-E Select trim to make long trips more relaxing for the driver.
2027 Audi Q6 / Q6 Sportback e-tron AWD (325 miles)
With a base price of $65,895 and a 325-mile EPA-estimated range (with 19-inch wheels), the Audi Q6 e-tron seems overpriced next to its non-premium alternatives. Worse yet, opting for larger 20-inch rims drops the range to 301 miles.
Still, you do get more for your money here. Most notably, every Q6 and Q6 Sportback e-tron model comes with a 456-horsepower dual-motor AWD powertrain, which Audi says propels these SUVs to 60 in 4.9 seconds. Thanks to the advanced 800-volt architecture, Audi's electric SUVs also support quick charging at up to 270 kW. That's enough to charge the big 100-kWh battery from 10 to 80% in 21 minutes on supported chargers.
Befitting a premium SUV, the Q6 e-tron is very quiet and comfortable, especially when equipped with the optional air suspension. Furthermore, the cabin is roomy enough for adults, with the 30.2-cubic-foot trunk also ready to swallow larger cargo. The coupe-like Sportback model has a smaller 26.1-cubic-foot trunk because of the sloping roof, though.
Traditional Audi buyers might also find the interior a bit lacking in terms of luxury. Yes, the materials are nice, but most of the dashboard is covered with screens (the passenger screen is optional) and piano-black plastic, both of which are fingerprint magnets. Also, while Audi's buttons and switches still feel tactile and satisfying to use, most features are controlled via the infotainment screen. Luckily, Audi acknowledged this recently and plans to pivot back to better interior materials and more buttons.
2027 Cadillac Lyriq RWD (326 miles)
Cadillac's rival to the Audi Q6 isn't equipped with dual-motor AWD as standard, but it's also cheaper at $61,195. The Lyriq is a significantly larger SUV, too, providing a comfortable seating space for up to five people. Its trunk isn't as big, though, offering only 28 cubic feet of hauling capacity. And while the Lyriq's cabin features a massive 33-inch curved OLED screen, it's also dressed up in different textures for a more luxurious vibe. In keeping with its luxury pedigree, the Lyriq is supremely quiet inside thanks to noise-canceling tech.
The base Lyriq packs one electric motor on the rear axle, but with 365 horsepower, it's at least potent enough for a brisk 0 to 60 time of 5.7 seconds, according to Car and Driver. With a 102-kWh battery onboard, this model can travel up to 326 miles on a charge per EPA estimates. The Lyriq can't match the Q6 e-tron at the plug, though, topping out at a modest 190 kW. According to Cadillac, a 10-minute charge at this speed adds 86 miles of range.
If you want more oomph, Cadillac offers a dual-motor AWD model with 515 hp, which cuts the range down to 319 miles. There is also the high-performance Lyriq-V for people who want it all, armed with 615 hp and a 3.0-second sprint to 60 in our testing, but also a shorter 285-mile range.
2027 Porsche Macan Electric RWD (332 miles)
The Macan Electric started a new era for Porsche, one where existing internal-combustion nameplates are used for their all-electric counterparts. More than that, though, the Macan Electric is now one of the most advanced EVs on the market, packing an 800-volt architecture, a large 100-kWh battery, a 270-kW charging rate, active suspension, and active aero.
Appropriate for a Porsche, the Macan Electric also caters to enthusiast drivers with the GTS (563 horsepower) and Turbo Electric (630 hp) models. Still, those are expensive, starting at $107,650 and $115,050, respectively. If all you want is a premium electric SUV with a Porsche badge on it, the base Macan Electric starts at $82,650. Sure, it only packs a rear 355-hp motor, but it still gets to 60 in a respectable 5.4 seconds.
With an EPA-estimated range of 332 miles, the base RWD model gets the most out of the battery, too. With a 324-mile range, the 402-hp Macan 4 isn't too far behind, and offers the benefit of all-wheel drive. The even peppier Macan 4S packs 509 hp, though it has a significantly shorter 290-mile range. (The GTS and Turbo models offer 294 and 293 miles of EPA-estimated range, respectively.)
Where the Macan differs from other electric SUVs is the driving experience, as it combines a poised, neutral chassis with communicative steering. It rides well, too, particularly the base model, which combines the standard air suspension with smaller 20-inch wheels. Unfortunately, the Macan Electric isn't very accommodating in the rear and has a tight overall cargo capacity of 22.1 cubic feet.
2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9 RWD (335 miles)
The aero-focused Hyundai Ioniq 9 makes you think twice about getting a premium five-seat SUV. Starting at around $61,000, it offers generous space in the first two rows and adds a useful third row for kids. Sliding the second-row seats reveals even more kneeroom at the back, with a useful 22-cubic-foot trunk behind the third row. Fold the third row flat, and the cargo capacity grows to 46 cubic feet, far surpassing that of five-seat electric SUVs.
The practical interior isn't the Ioniq 9's only strength. Its large 110.3-kWh battery gives the base rear-wheel-drive model an excellent 335 miles of range, while the 800-volt architecture lets it use 350-kW chargers. Yes, it only has 215 horsepower and needs 7.8 seconds to reach 60 (as tested by MotorTrend), but that's still quicker than the 2027 Palisade V6, which packs 287 hp and sprints to 60 in 7.9 seconds.
Both of the Ioniq 9's dual-motor versions also provide a 300-plus-mile range. The 303-hp Long Range model can travel 320 miles before the battery is depleted, while the 422-hp Performance model cuts that figure by only nine miles. The Ioniq 9 Performance is also genuinely quick in a straight line, ripping to 60 in 4.4 seconds.
2027 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD (355 miles)
The 2027 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD packs a relatively small 81.0-kWh battery, yet it can travel 355 miles with a full battery per EPA estimates. It does that by being very efficient with its use of electricity, meaning you'll spend less out of pocket per mile than in other EVs. The Model Y can also charge at a rate of up to 250 kW, restoring 182 miles of range in just 15 minutes.
The $47,630 Model Y Premium comes with a rear 304-horsepower motor as standard, which offers a brisk 0 to 60 time of 5.1 seconds, per Car and Driver. For $4,000 extra, you can add another motor on the front axle, which bumps the output to 397 hp and cuts the 0 to 60 sprint to 3.9 seconds and the EPA-estimated range to 327 miles. The base Model Y, which starts at $41,630, has a smaller battery and a 295-hp rear motor, but still extracts a good 321 miles on a charge.
The Model Y is fairly spacious inside and can carry 29.5 cubic feet of cargo. Buyers who want more room can now opt for the 7.0-inch-longer Model Y L, which adds a third row in the rear to accommodate up to six passengers. With the third row folded, it boasts a sizeable 38-cubic-foot trunk. Sold strictly in Premium trim, the Model Y L commands $63,630 for 332 miles of range.
2027 Rivian R1S Premium AWD (410 miles)
With a base price of $85,885, the Rivian R1S is a significant step up from the Ioniq 9. Like its Hyundai rival, Rivian's SUV has three seating rows, with enough space for adults in the first two rows, but only for kids at the back. Luggage space behind the third row is on the snug side at 18 cubic feet (expanding to 49 folded), though a generous 10-cubic-foot frunk helps the R1S narrow the gap.
Where the R1S differs from its competition, however, is its off-road focus. Even the base model comes with a 533-horsepower dual-motor AWD powertrain and multiple drive modes that make the most out of it on slippery terrain. It's quick, too, dispatching 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds. When equipped with the standard battery, the R1S has a 329-mile range, though the Long Range pack bumps this to 410 miles for $7,000.
The model range gets crazier as you go up the ladder; the R1S is also available in a 665-hp dual-motor guise, an 850-hp tri-motor beast that sprints to 60 in 2.9 seconds, and an unhinged quad-motor variant with 1,025 hp and a supercar-like 0 to 60 time of 2.6 seconds. Crucially, the Quad's four independent motors deliver precise, wheel-by-wheel torque control to maximize off-road traction.
2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive (434 miles)
Based on the Neue Klasse platform, the iX3 represents BMW's most consequential foray into the EV space, and the spec sheet immediately backs it up. Most notably, the massive 112-kWh battery pack, currently the only one available in the U.S., provides a class-leading 434-mile EPA-estimated range when equipped with 20-inch wheels and summer tires. The battery can also be topped up at a class-leading 400 kW, adding a whopping 230 miles of range in about 10 minutes. As a cherry on top, the iX3 50 xDrive comes as standard with a 463-hp dual-motor powertrain that allows a brisk 4.7-second 0 to 60 time.
But the Neue Klasse platform also brought some controversial changes. The iX3's interior is now almost fully digital, packing a 17.9-inch touchscreen that includes all climate controls and a 43.0-inch panoramic display under the windscreen. The steering wheel houses most of the buttons, but it's an awkward squircle shape that requires an acclimation period. Fortunately, despite being made mostly of sustainable materials, the iX3's interior feels premium. It's spacious for passengers, too, with a 30-cubic-foot trunk and a 2-cubic-foot frunk providing decent cargo storage.
2027 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring AWD (450 miles)
The Lucid Gravity blurs the line between a minivan and an SUV, and we don't mean it in a bad way. It has by far the most practical cabin of all three-row electric SUVs, with ample space for adults in each row, multiple storage areas, and a large 48-cubic-foot trunk if you fold the third row. Keeping all seats in place leaves a smaller 15-cubic-foot cargo volume, but there is an additional 8-cubic-foot front trunk. The dashboard is unfortunately an all-digital affair, with a massive 34-inch curved display and a 12.6-inch touchscreen, but at least they are nicely integrated into the dash.
The brilliance of the Lucid Gravity goes beyond the practical interior. Based on an advanced 926-volt architecture, the Gravity supports charging speeds of up to 400 kW. It's efficient, too. The base $81,750 Gravity Touring model has a relatively small 89-kWh battery, yet it's still rated at 337 miles of range — impressive considering it has a dual-motor 560-horsepower drivetrain.
The $100,750 Gravity Grand Touring adds a larger battery for an EPA-estimated range of up to 450 miles. It also packs more oomph at 828 hp, enough for a blazing 0 to 60 sprint of 3.4 seconds. Lucid also offers a high-performance GT-S model with 1,070 hp that reaches 60 in just 3.1 seconds, but it also costs a steep $127,750.
2027 Cadillac Escalade IQ Luxury/Sport Dual-Motor AWD (465 miles)
The Cadillac Escalade IQ is all about big numbers. At a colossal 9,120 pounds, the Escalade IQ Luxury is heavy enough to escape the EPA's jurisdiction for official range testing. Still, according to Cadillac's estimates, the electric SUV behemoth can travel 465 miles before the battery depletes. Hardly surprising, as it comes with a gargantuan 205-kWh battery, enough for three compact SUVs with a ~250-mile range. Thanks to the 800-volt architecture, the Escalade IQ supports 350-kW DC charging.
Although it weighs significantly more than a fully equipped AWD pickup truck, the Escalade IQ is quick off the line, reaching 60 mph in a brisk 4.7 seconds. That's impressive considering the heft the 750-horsepower dual-motor AWD powertrain needs to deal with, but short of the 682-hp Escalade-V's 4.4-second sprint. Still, the Escalade IQ is significantly cheaper, with the base Luxury trim starting at $132,695, while the Escalade-V costs $172,195.
Now, sure, you don't get the sound from the Escalade-V's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 in the IQ, but if luxury is what you are after, the electric model delivers. Inside, the Escalade IQ treats occupants to palatial proportions across the first two rows, though you need the long-wheelbase IQL for an adult-friendly third row. Like the gas-powered Escalade, the IQ has a tech-forward interior with a massive 55-inch dashboard display, which is easy to use but offers no smartphone mirroring.