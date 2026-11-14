12 Of The Longest Range Electric SUVs In 2026

Just five years ago, cracking the 300-mile mark was seen as a major achievement for electric SUVs. Today, though, it's merely the norm, with even some affordable base models, like the Equinox EV LT1 and Mustang Mach-E Select RWD, easily surpassing that figure. Heck, newcomers like the BMW iX3 50 xDrive and Lucid Gravity Grand Touring offer more than 400 miles of range with dual-motor AWD and sports-car-like acceleration.

Crucially, the electric SUVs with the longest range in 2026 prove that the compromise era is over and that they are now a viable alternative to their gas counterparts. And it's not only because of the range. Most models we listed here also top up quickly, with some electric SUVs charging at up to 400 kW. As you'd expect from EVs, they are quick off the line, too.

For this list, we ranked the SUVs based on their EPA-estimated range, save for one EPA-exempt heavyweight. Also, all listed prices include destination charges. So, let's crunch the numbers and see how this year's electric SUVs compare.