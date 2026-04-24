How Well Does The Tire Sealant Kit That Replaced Your Spare Tire Actually Work? Here's What Experts Say

Let's start with how tire sealant gets you off the shoulder and on your way. Your emergency sealant kit may contain a compact air compressor and a sprayable container full of sealant. That, or you might just have an aerosol can or liquid sealant. Whatever the flavor of flat-fixer, the function is essentially the same: inject a sealant through a tire's valve stem into the wounded tire to cover the path of escaping air. The pressure forces the sealant to the leak's source, and forms a barrier. The air compressor can then raise your tire pressure. Presto: You're back on the road.

Well, many experts recommend carrying extra rubber instead. In a pinch, the sealant may do the trick. However, uneven sealant distribution can leave a big, nasty mess and obscure tire pressure sensors. Ryan Pszczolkowski, a tire technician with Consumer Reports, says that a sealant kit with a compressor will work to get you moving, but adds, "you can't beat a true spare tire as a solution to any tire problem." Ronald Montoya of Edmunds agrees that temporary spares offer the best balance of size and utility. A heavier full-size spare, on the other hand, will drive like any of your other tires, with little to no performance loss.

Then there's the question of repeat use. Kurt Berger, manager of consumer products engineering for Bridgestone, tells Edmunds that most automakers send sealant-fixed tires straight to the scrap heap. However, Dave Cowger, global tire subsystem leader at General Motors, says the temporary sealant can be removed, and after a cleaning, a professional can repair the tire. The spare tire that once lived in your trunk, on the other hand, was a reusable tool to get you out of trouble.