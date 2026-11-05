Here Are All The Cool Cars Elon Musk Could Have Bought Instead Of Spending $474,000,000 On Political Ads

Let's say Elon woke up one day and felt like he wanted to do something magnanimous in an effort to repair his reputation with the American people. What could he have done with his $474,000,000 political contributions that would have instead helped the average American feel better about their country and place in it? Auto loan debt is pretty bad right now, reaching some $1.7 trillion. Obviously he couldn't clear the table on every car loan, and it would be absurd to expect him to. That said, Texas has been hit harder by auto loan debt than any other state with around 10% of borrowers in the state more than 30 days behind on their payments. How much goodwill could he garner for himself and Tesla if he were to forgive all Tesla loans in the state? That might be a good start.

Half a billion dollars buys a whole lot of goodwill for a man. Maybe he could start subsidizing grocery stores in poor Texas neighborhoods. Or pushing to fund the state's unreliable and undermaintained power grid. He could set up a fund to install EV chargers in apartment complexes or on the street, further growing Tesla's potential customer base in the state. Man, there are just so many better uses of that money than attack ads claiming James Talarico isn't manly enough to represent Texas.

My biggest takeaway from this election cycle is that America's wealthiest donor is spending his tremendous wealth trying to buy politicians. Thankfully, this time anyway, it seems that the voters have rebuked that effort. It certainly should be one of the priorities of this new crop of elected representatives to remove the ability for one man to wield this much potential political power, regardless of whether it was successful or not. It seems Americans are desperate for some kind of financial relief, whether that's reducing gas prices by ending the war in Iran, combating inflation, or making healthcare affordable, rather than fighting ridiculous culture wars. While those should be major priorities for the Democrats, campaign finance reform should probably be on the docket somewhere.

Elon seems to have made himself incredibly unpopular across the last half decade simply by aligning himself with MAGA Republicans. He's going to have a long uphill battle to revamp his image. Maybe he should just disappear from public life for a decade or so. Or buy a few hundred vintage collector cars at auction and simply give them to random American car enthusiasts. Either way, he should probably stop tweeting.