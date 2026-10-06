What Car Company Would You Build With A Trillion Dollars?

Elon Musk, an extremely regular guy who has not in any way been driven mad by being the richest man in human history, is once again a trillionaire. This is a bad thing for humanity on a sort of societal level. Even my spell check, generally apolitical in its actions, recognizes the word "trillionaire" as something that should not be. Musk's status is theoretically advantageous for the car company he pretends to have founded and still claims to work on, Tesla. A trillion dollars would go a long way in the car-building biz.

But why should such riches be wasted on a company that builds four old EVs and one giant silver advertisement for divorce? Surely we, the great minds of Jalopnik, could come up with a better use for the largest sum any individual has amassed since the dawn of time. If you were granted a trillion dollars to play with, what kind of car company would you make?