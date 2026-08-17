First Ferrari Luce EV Sells For $40,000,000 Because Money Is Fake And The Economy Is A Scam

Even if you assume the Ferrari Luce drives better than any EV ever sold, and its cabin only uses the highest-quality materials, it's still hard to see how Ferrari's first EV is worth the $640,000 it takes to get a base model. Then again, the wealthy don't think the same way that you or I do. So when Ferrari announced plans to auction off the first Luce build at Monterey Car Week, it was hard to guess just how much it would sell for. Maybe a few million? Oh no. Over the weekend, the first Ferrari Luce sold for a cool $40 million.

Not $4 million. Ten times that. An entire $40 million for a single car. A car that's never won any races, been owned by anyone famous, or done anything cool. Before taxes, that's like 800 years of earnings for someone who makes $50,000 a year. Ok, sure, it's a unique build, but it's still a white car with white wheels and a white interior. Or, as the press release describes it:

This one-of-a-kind vehicle has been thoughtfully crafted with a central concept of light, especially rendered through white and its innate ability to transform the perception of surfaces. It features a unique Madreperla Semi-Gloss body, using a dedicated Ferrari Tailor Made pigment to produce evolving, iridescent reflections evocative of its mother-of-pearl namesake. The interior extends this theme with exclusively developed Le Mans metallic leather in Perla and for the first time on a Ferrari, secondary interior elements finished in Grigio Corvara. The enduring luminosity is reflected further in the configuration, including dedicated wheels, bespoke brake calipers and the Ferrari Luce logo on dashboards set against an optical white background, another exclusive solution created for this car.

That sounds very fancy and all, but it sure doesn't sound like a car that's worth $40 million.