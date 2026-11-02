What Do You Want To Know About The Electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe?

Undoubtedly one of the most talked about new cars of this year is the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, the first dedicated AMG EV. Upon its extravagant reveal in Los Angeles the new GT drummed up lots of chatter due to its divisive styling and advanced powertrain with an AMGFORCE S+ mode that turns on V8 noises and shifts. I've been eagerly awaiting getting behind the wheel, and last week I was in Spain to do just that. I got to drive the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe on track at Ascari and on the incredible roads between there and Málaga, and while I can't tell you what I think of it yet, I want to know all of your questions.

What do you want to know about the electric AMG GT? Are you curious about styling details and interior features, or do you want to learn more about its fancy axial-flux motors and new battery tech? I'm sure you have a lot of questions about those AMGFORCE noises, too. Head down into the comments below and I'll do my best to answer them, either in the replies for un-embargoed things, or in a few days when you're able to read my full review.