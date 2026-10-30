New BMW Alpina B7 Will Have A Great-Sounding V8

One of the best concept cars of this year was the Vision BMW Alpina, a stunning two-door coupe that previews the direction the Alpina brand is going now that it's fully under BMW's control. Our spies have now caught the first production car that will be the fruit of that labor: The new BMW Alpina B7, based on the facelifted 7 Series.

This will be the fourth generation of 7 Series to have an Alpina version that was sold in the U.S., and the first time this current G70 model is getting the Alpina treatment. BMW recently showed off the M760, which has a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 making around 570 horsepower, and the B7 should share that same powertrain just with even more power — the last B7 had 600 hp. The Vision concept had a real V8 in it that made very good noises from its lovely quad exhaust, and this B7 prototype has the same exhaust, which is a good sign.

I don't need that as a sign to know it sounds good, though. These spy shots were taken at the Nürburgring, and as you can hear from the clip above, this B7 prototype sounds quite good itself.