If A Jalopnik Reader Doesn't Buy This Incredible 2000 Alpina B10 3.3 Touring Wagon, We Might As Well Give Up On The Manual Transmission Forever

The Alpina treatment has always been about more than just the engine anyway. You get 18-inch Alpina wheels that look like they're still in pretty good condition and an Alpina bodykit, plus patterned fabric seats. Yes, fabric seats. If I'm going to insist a German wagon is perfect for one of our readers, you better believe it's going to have fabric upholstery. Then there's the Alpina suspension and the limited-slip differential that should improve the handling and comfort that the E39 was already known for. Let's also not forget we're talking about a wagon here, either, especially since the design is still pretty much perfect.

As far as downsides go, the transmission is the one that will probably bug you the most. It's a manual, and all manual wagons are perfect, but this one is missing a sixth gear, forcing you to make do with only five of them. It's a 27-year-old German luxury car, so any plastics that haven't been replaced could give up the ghost without much notice, and the seller says you'll probably have to replace the tailgate's struts pretty soon.

Cars & Bids

It also has 178,000 miles on it, so if you want something that's still showroom fresh, this isn't the Alpina for you. And if you like to drink liquids while driving, you should know the cupholders are a joke. At least neither one is broken, though. Some of the Alpina parts could end up being pricey to replace, but E39s tend to be pretty reliable and easy enough to work on when the next window regulator breaks.

At the time of writing, there are still seven days left on the auction, so it's hard to tell how much higher the bids will climb. We're talking about one of only 70 ever produced, so it really is rare, but unless we're talking about something really special, older Alpinas don't usually sell for crazy money. I can't guarantee it'll stay under $10,000, but there's still a pretty good chance someone here could take it home with them. And why shouldn't you? You deserve to own an Alpina wagon with cloth seats and a manual transmission. We all do.