Aston Martin Valhalla Spider Wants You To Go Topless At 217 MPH

For the billionaire who has always wondered what it's like to feel the wind rushing through their new hair plugs at 217 mph, Aston Martin has announced a new topless version of its utterly bonkers Valhalla supercar, the Valhalla Spider. It'll debut at the 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, and despite the name, rich arachnophobes can rest easy knowing the Valhalla Spider comes with a black fabric roof in most markets, or an optional carbon fiber hard top that's standard on U.S. market cars to keep the elements out when necessary.

The Valhalla Spider is powered by the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter flat-plane crank V8 paired with a plug-in hybrid system, all of which produces a combined output of 1,064 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque — the same as the Valhalla coupe. The Spider also gets two front axle-mounted motors and one motor integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, with no mechanical connection between the front and rear axles.

Differences between the Spider and the coupe include a taller intake snorkel, a clip-in wind deflector that stores in the sills, and a revised electronic stability program and active aero to handle roof-on or roof-off 200-mph+ runs. With the standard fabric top fitted, though, its top speed is limited to a rather pedestrian 124 mph. To go faster, you'll need to go topless or opt for that carbon roof.