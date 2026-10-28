Aston Martin Valhalla Spider Wants You To Go Topless At 217 MPH
For the billionaire who has always wondered what it's like to feel the wind rushing through their new hair plugs at 217 mph, Aston Martin has announced a new topless version of its utterly bonkers Valhalla supercar, the Valhalla Spider. It'll debut at the 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, and despite the name, rich arachnophobes can rest easy knowing the Valhalla Spider comes with a black fabric roof in most markets, or an optional carbon fiber hard top that's standard on U.S. market cars to keep the elements out when necessary.
The Valhalla Spider is powered by the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter flat-plane crank V8 paired with a plug-in hybrid system, all of which produces a combined output of 1,064 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque — the same as the Valhalla coupe. The Spider also gets two front axle-mounted motors and one motor integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, with no mechanical connection between the front and rear axles.
Differences between the Spider and the coupe include a taller intake snorkel, a clip-in wind deflector that stores in the sills, and a revised electronic stability program and active aero to handle roof-on or roof-off 200-mph+ runs. With the standard fabric top fitted, though, its top speed is limited to a rather pedestrian 124 mph. To go faster, you'll need to go topless or opt for that carbon roof.
It retains the neat dihedral doors
Going topless hasn't forced Aston to drop the Valhalla's dihedral doors. In fact, chopping the top made getting in and out a bit easier — and not just when the top is removed. According to Aston Martin, "Valhalla Spider retains its signature carbon fiber dihedral doors, preserving the sense of theater; now with refined kinematics for smoother operation and a transition to a frameless design. A small increase in the curvature of the door glass top edge also improves entry and exit when the roof is fitted."
A new carbon fiber Touring Seat comes standard on the Valhalla Spider, which is also meant to enhance ease of entry and exit with the roof on, though the original carbon fiber seat form the Valhalla Coupe can be optioned at no extra cost for better support.
Despite losing its roof, the Valhalla Spider still uses a version of the coupe's bespoke carbon fiber tub designed and engineered by Aston Martin Performance Technologies, the consulting arm of the company's F1 team. The Valhalla Coupe was priced around $1 million when it debuted in 2024, but considering the giant leap in inflation and the naturally pricier nature of convertibles, this one will likely be much more. And if you have to ask about the Valhalla Spider's price tag, you absolutely cannot afford one.