GM, OnStar Sued For Allegedly Selling Driver Data

Nebraska's Attorney General says his office is suing General Motors and OnStar for allegedly collecting drivers' data and then selling it to third-party companies without their consent for at least the last 10 years. That data would end up getting sold to insurance companies, and sometimes it would lead to rate increases and even canceled insurance policies.

The lawsuit, filed by AG Mike Hilgers, says that the data collected included how fast people were driving, how hard they were stopping, their geolocation and whether or not they were wearing seatbelts, according to the Nebraska Examiner. The lawsuit also alleges an "aggressive, concerted effort" to enroll buyers into GM products. These efforts led to some drivers being opted into products without their consent in what Hilgers calls "emotional blackmail." GM made it seem that OnStar and other paid services were necessary for family and personal safety or that the data wouldn't be shared except for "limited circumstances." This doesn't seem to be the case, of course.

It's not exactly clear how much Nebraskans were impacted by GM's alleged practices over the last 10 years, but The Examiner says the lawsuit claims GM delivered nearly 19,000 vehicles to the state in 2023 alone. Considering the fact that there are, like, 36 people in Nebraska, this issue has impacted a great deal of them.