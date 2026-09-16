Volkswagen ID 3 GTI Is A Rear-Wheel-Drive EV With Golf R Power, And Don't Worry, It's Got Plaid Seats
A few months ago Volkswagen revealed the ID Polo GTI, its first GTI-branded performance EV, and now the German brand is already introducing a second one. Following in the footsteps of the facelifted ID 3 Neo is the new ID 3 GTI, replacing the model that used to be called ID 3 GTX, and it's the most powerful GTI ever.
The ID 3 GTI makes 322 horsepower, which is just 6 fewer horses than the current gas-powered Golf R. Torque stands at 402 pound-feet (92 lb-ft more than the Golf R), letting the rear-wheel-drive ID 3 GTI go from zero to 62 mph in 5.6 seconds — the lighter, all-wheel-drive Golf R does the same in 4.6 seconds. Another limitation that's likely down to the ID 3 GTI being electric is an electronically limited top speed of just 124 mph; the gas Golf R can go up to 168. Launch control is standard (that 0-62 time was presumably measured with it activated), as is VW's adaptive dynamic chassis control (read: adaptive dampers), but it'll also look very much like a GTI.
That GTI signature red stripe spans between the headlights, the wild Wörthersee wheels measure 20 inches, and the bumper designs are a lot sportier than the old GTX. Most importantly, this car gets a cleaner, more modern interpretation of the red-and-white-on-black plaid seats that have been in GTIs since the 1976 original. Plaid seats were notably absent from the less-powerful ID 3 GTX, so we're glad VW didn't repeat that error. Red trim appears throughout the GTI's interior, showing up in the dashboard, stitching, and the little stripe at 12 o'clock on the squared-off steering wheel.
It does gas car noises
New for the ID 3 GTI is a new drive mode simply called "GTI." This puts the powertrain, steering, and adaptive dampers all in their most aggro settings, and allows you to use launch control. The ambient lighting turns red, the digital instrument screen flips to GTI mode, and like so many performance EVs now, the synthesized noise of an internal combustion engine turns on through the speakers.
As rowdy as it sounds, the ID 3 GTI is still a Volkswagen hatchback at the end of the day, which means it's meant to be your daily driver. WLTP range is said to be 373 miles thanks to a 79-kWh lithium-ion battery. It can DC fast-charge at speeds of up to 183 kW, rocking a VW-claimed 10% to 80% charge time of about 29 minutes. Optional creature comforts include a big panoramic sunroof, a 480-watt sound system, and an augmented reality head-up display.
If you're in Europe, Volkswagen ID 3 GTI pre-sales will begin in early 2027.