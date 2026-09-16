Volkswagen ID 3 GTI Is A Rear-Wheel-Drive EV With Golf R Power, And Don't Worry, It's Got Plaid Seats

A few months ago Volkswagen revealed the ID Polo GTI, its first GTI-branded performance EV, and now the German brand is already introducing a second one. Following in the footsteps of the facelifted ID 3 Neo is the new ID 3 GTI, replacing the model that used to be called ID 3 GTX, and it's the most powerful GTI ever.

The ID 3 GTI makes 322 horsepower, which is just 6 fewer horses than the current gas-powered Golf R. Torque stands at 402 pound-feet (92 lb-ft more than the Golf R), letting the rear-wheel-drive ID 3 GTI go from zero to 62 mph in 5.6 seconds — the lighter, all-wheel-drive Golf R does the same in 4.6 seconds. Another limitation that's likely down to the ID 3 GTI being electric is an electronically limited top speed of just 124 mph; the gas Golf R can go up to 168. Launch control is standard (that 0-62 time was presumably measured with it activated), as is VW's adaptive dynamic chassis control (read: adaptive dampers), but it'll also look very much like a GTI.

Volkswagen

That GTI signature red stripe spans between the headlights, the wild Wörthersee wheels measure 20 inches, and the bumper designs are a lot sportier than the old GTX. Most importantly, this car gets a cleaner, more modern interpretation of the red-and-white-on-black plaid seats that have been in GTIs since the 1976 original. Plaid seats were notably absent from the less-powerful ID 3 GTX, so we're glad VW didn't repeat that error. Red trim appears throughout the GTI's interior, showing up in the dashboard, stitching, and the little stripe at 12 o'clock on the squared-off steering wheel.