Aston Martin Is Jacking Up Prices And Cutting U.S. Exports Because Of Trump's Tariffs

Aston Martin, an automaker that is almost perpetually in trouble, is — you guessed it — in trouble. However, this time it really isn't the British company's fault. President Trump's tariff fiasco is causing Aston, which gets over a third of its revenue from the U.S., to raise its prices and cut shipments to the country while it figures out what to do next.

For the time being, the automaker is going to split tariff costs between the company and customers (meaning prices are going up between mid- to late-May), and it is going to sell down its current U.S. inventory while limiting how many of its cars are shipped here, according to Reuters. Aston Martin's CEO, Adrian Hallmark, says dealers have enough stock to last through early June. He also told reporters that the company was considering even more steps to help deal with the new reality Trump has created for the automotive industry.

Aston decided to change its production plan to get more cars inside the U.S. before tariffs officially kicked in, which allows it to "take stock of negotiations and competitor reaction before altering its strategy," Hallmark told Reuters. Having these cars already stateside means Aston has a bit of an edge over the competition, according to analysts.