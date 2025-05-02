Aston Martin Is Jacking Up Prices And Cutting U.S. Exports Because Of Trump's Tariffs
Aston Martin, an automaker that is almost perpetually in trouble, is — you guessed it — in trouble. However, this time it really isn't the British company's fault. President Trump's tariff fiasco is causing Aston, which gets over a third of its revenue from the U.S., to raise its prices and cut shipments to the country while it figures out what to do next.
For the time being, the automaker is going to split tariff costs between the company and customers (meaning prices are going up between mid- to late-May), and it is going to sell down its current U.S. inventory while limiting how many of its cars are shipped here, according to Reuters. Aston Martin's CEO, Adrian Hallmark, says dealers have enough stock to last through early June. He also told reporters that the company was considering even more steps to help deal with the new reality Trump has created for the automotive industry.
Aston decided to change its production plan to get more cars inside the U.S. before tariffs officially kicked in, which allows it to "take stock of negotiations and competitor reaction before altering its strategy," Hallmark told Reuters. Having these cars already stateside means Aston has a bit of an edge over the competition, according to analysts.
A bit of good news
Earlier this week, Aston Marin posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter loss, which is very good news depending on how you look at it. It also forecasted slightly improved results for the second quarter of 2025 and doubled down on its full-year outlook.
The automaker reported an adjusted pretax loss of £79.8 million ($106.9 million) for the quarter. While that doesn't sound great, it is an improvement over the same time last year when it lost £110.5 million in the first quarter! On top of that, it was below the £89 million loss analysts expected, according to Reuters.
Still, it wasn't all good-ish news. Aston posted a 69% (nice) drop in sales of "Special" models like the Valour, Valiant and Valkyrie, according to CarScoops, though that's not surprising as those limited-run models are likely all built and sold by now. It reportedly hopes the introduction of the Valhalla will get things back on track.