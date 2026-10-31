These Are 10 Of The Most Notable Ford F-150 Changes

The Ford F-150 just got a mild refresh for 2027, and the changes are quite minimal compared to the current model. This has not always been the case, since the Blue Oval company has not exactly shied away from experimentation with the F-150 in the past. Ford had been making trucks for a long time, but in the period after the Second World War, the company branded its light-duty trucks as the "F-series" from 1948. Initially, the Ford truck lineup was broken down into the F-1, F-2, and F-3, to represent the half-ton, three-quarter-ton, and one-ton units, respectively. Ford also made progressively heavier trucks right up until the F-8 designation. In '53, the naming for the light trucks was changed to the F-100, F-250, and F-350 for the half-ton, three-quarter-ton, and one-ton rigs, respectively. The F-150 name wouldn't arrive till 1975.

Additionally, Ford transitioned the truck line from the legendary flathead engines to the Y-block overhead valve (OHV) V8s between 1953 and 1954, starting with the 239-cubic-inch V8, followed by a 272-cubic-inch V8 from 1956 onward. The trucks were then redesigned in 1957, 1961, 1967, and 1973 – during this time, the F-series lineup gradually began losing its curves and adopting a squarer, flatter design and fascia. As part of these changes, Ford bounced around between chassis redevelopments and styling updates, offered creature comforts, and introduced new engine choices. For one model year (1956), we also got a fully wrap-around windshield. In 1965, a new trim called the "Ranger" was also introduced, and the I-beam suspension was also introduced that year.