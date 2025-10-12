When Did Ford Switch From The F-100 To The F-150?

The Ford F-150 is a ridiculously popular pickup truck, having dominated sales charts in the U.S. for decades now. It's easy to see why, as the Blue Oval truck offers plenty of towing capability, space for a full family, and a range of different powertrains, all for an attainable price point. However, this wasn't always the way. Ford's popular F-Series range actually begins its story in 1948 with the F-1, which was replaced just five years later with the F-100.

The F-Series range as a whole proved to be a successful fixture in the Blue Oval line-up for many years, satisfying the needs of workers up and down the country. However, in the 1970s, changing customer demands and the introduction of stricter emissions regulations saw Ford deem it necessary to add a new model into the mix. This new model would wind up being the evergreen F-150. In terms of capability, it sat halfway between the half-ton F-100 and the heavy-duty F-250, and it ultimately replaced the F-100 entirely by 1983.

So, while the F-150 first appeared in 1975, Ford didn't replace the F-100 with it until eight years later. Blue Oval truck buyers clearly saw more sense in buying the larger, more spacious, and more capable pickup truck that performed admirably as both a work and personal truck, rather than settling for the lighter-duty F-100.