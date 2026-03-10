Younger Buyers Are Snapping Up Ford Lightnings, But Not The Electric One

Used Ford Lightnings have shot up in price in recent years amid a surge in demand by millennials and younger demographics. But the Lightning in question is not, as you might expect, the recently discontinued all-electric pickup (which is a great truck in its own right), but rather Ford's decades-old sports truck, the F-150 Lightning built by the Blue Oval's Special Vehicle Team in two series, from 1993 to 95 and again between 1999 and 2004.

That's according to Hagerty, a Michigan-based classic-car insurance provider. When you apply for auto insurance in the U.S., you give your insurer some essential details in order to help it calculate your risk profile. These usually include information about your car, date of birth, and employment status, among other data — all of which enable it to figure out how likely you are to file a claim.

Based on the data it has collected, Hagerty says 40% and 35% of those asking for insurance on first- and second-gen Lightnings, respectively, are millennials, born between 1981 and 1996. They're joined by the even younger Generation Z (1997-2012), who account for 8% and 7% of SVT Lightning insurance quotes.

Regarding the values gained, first-gen SVT Lightnings saw the bigger rise. Hagerty's price trends data shows a median #2 (Excellent) example would have cost around $15,000 in 2016. A decade later, it has witnessed unprecedented price increases that currently stand 182.67% higher at $42,400. Median #2 (Excellent) second-gen models, meanwhile, changed hands for $20,000 in 2016. But today prices of like-for-like models have risen to $45,300, which is 126.5% more.