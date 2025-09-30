The Biggest Complaints About Ford's 10-Speed Transmission (And What's Been Fixed So Far)

Car and truck buyers looking for a transmission to maximize acceleration and efficiency (without resorting to a droning continuously variable transmission [CVT]) may turn to Ford and GM's 10-speed automatic. The reason the same basic transmission is in both manufacturers' offerings is that it's a "let's bury the hatchet, but not in each other" collaborative effort. Ford led the engineering, though, and we're focusing mainly its transmissions here.

Ford introduced its 10-speed for the 2017 model year, and, as Douglas Adams wrote in "The Restaurant at the End of the Universe," "This has made a lot of people angry and been widely regarded as a bad move." The most common problem seems to be CDF drum bushings shifting out of position. When this happens, it'll destroy a Teflon seal, letting fluids reach holes they shouldn't.

In December 2022, Ford introduced a new CDF drum with a lip that holds the bushing in place, which retains the transmission's fluids like a little Hoover Dam. Then, Ford anodized the aluminum outer shell because the original, softer, non-anodized shells would get eaten up by the clutches, and also refreshed software tuning to mitigate harsh shifts. Ford also issued recalls, including one in 2023 because some transmissions wouldn't stay in park, creating a rollaway risk. And because 2025 is the year of Ford setting records with its recalls, of course, there was another recall in March that tackled unintended forward movement in neutral and reverse.

As for GM versions, they have their own quirks and problems because of some design differences, such as magnetic manual valves for actuating shifts and internal filters that are harder to access. Complaints for GM's 10-speeds include sudden shifts to higher or lower gears with no user input, poor throttle response, fluid leaks, shudders, odd noises, and overheating.