Ford's Coolest Special Edition Trucks Throughout The Years

While some automotive special editions are great, others feel like cynical attempts to capitalize on a brand partnership, usually with superficial styling elements that don't have much to say about the substance of the vehicle. Ford has put out plenty of examples in both categories, but today we're going to talk about the good ones, specifically the good truck ones.

So we won't throw shade at the Dallas Cowboys edition (spoiler alert: it's mostly paint and badges) or spend much time on the rolling stereotype that is the Cabela's edition Crew Cab (yes, there's a locking gun compartment, and a poorly implemented one at that). Instead, we're going to talk about some of Ford's very best.

We're sticking to special-edition trucks Ford either sold itself or directly sanctioned. That rules out some objectively fun trucks like the Saleen S331, which was developed and modified by Saleen, and the Shelby F-150, which is a Shelby American creation built from Ford's starting point. We're also leaving out short-lived trims and model variants that are perhaps spectacular, but also not quite what we're talking about here. The Raptor R, for example, sits within Ford's Raptor lineup, rather than existing as a proper special edition program. That still leaves Ford with plenty to choose from, ranging from patriotic 1970s graphics packages to supercharged street trucks and one epically problematic Bigfoot tie-in. Off we go.