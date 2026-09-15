2027 Ford F-150 Refresh Boosts V8 Availability, Exactly What We Need When Gas Is Over $4 A Gallon
Ford isn't quite ready to redesign the F-150, so for 2027, it gets a relatively mild refresh. Ford's tweaked the styling, added a few more features, shuffled some trim-level options around, and introduced a new Carhartt package. The most important news, however, is that every F-150 trim can now be paired with a V8 engine. Because if there's one thing the U.S. needs at a time when gas is well over $4 a gallon and won't be getting cheaper than that anytime soon, it's more V8s.
To be fair to Ford, though, the 5.0-liter V8 it offers in the F-150 is more efficient than you might think. Either that, or Ford's twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6s are less efficient. Regardless, a 4WD F-150 with the V8 is rated at 16/24/19 mpg (city/highway/combined), while the EPA says the 3.5-liter V6 gets 17/23/19 mpg and the 2.7-liter 18/23/20. Were I in the market for an F-150, I'd probably pick the V8, too. The V6 probably runs cleaner than the V8, even with near-identical fuel economy, but I can't be the only one here with a weakness for V8s that don't come with a gas mileage penalty.
Actually, I'd probably pick the hybrid powertrain, since 23 mpg combined works out to about a 21% boost in efficiency over both the 3.5 and the V8. Ford's hybrid powertrain is also available with every F-150 trim level except the base model and the off-road-focused Tremor and Raptor. So you definitely have options. Meanwhile, neither Chevrolet nor Ram offers even one hybrid powertrain option on their full-size trucks (mild hybrids don't really count). You can, however, still buy a Silverado EV if you really want, or buy a turbo-four that somehow gets 19 mpg too.
Other changes for '27
The old twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 has now been replaced with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that Ford says "[shares] the same peak capability" but has a reconfigured torque curve that should make it feel a little more powerful while driving. Output for the 3.0-liter stays at 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.
Ford's hands-free advance driver-assistance software that it calls BlueCruise will now operate while towing up to 10,000 pounds if the truck is set up properly. That said, if you do tow with BlueCruise, it won't do automatic lane changes for you or in-lane repositioning, presumably due to safety concerns. And I'm OK with requiring drivers to change lanes themselves when they're towing something heavy.
Per Automotive News, the base-model F-150 XL Regular Cab 4x2 will now start at $40,585 including destination, which makes the '27 version of that trim about $500 more than the '26. However, not all trims are getting pricier. Ford's introducing two new "base" versions of the Tremor and Raptor that come with fewer features in exchange for a lower base price. From Automotive News:
The new entry-level Tremor, for example, comes with the STX trim's steering wheel, manual air conditioning instead of dual-zone climate control, no heated front seats, six audio speakers instead of eight, no off-road running boards and fixed rear glass instead of a power sliding window. It will cost $5,300 less than the 2026 Tremor.
The entry-level Raptor removes the head-up display, fog lamps, 2-kilowatt-hour Pro Power Onboard generator, mobile office package, power passenger seat and under-seat storage. It also has a manually adjustable steering column and eight speakers instead of 14. It will cost about $4,000 less than the current Raptor.
2027 Ford F-150 Carhartt Edition
Ford's previously partnered with Carhartt on a special-edition Super Duty, but for 2027, the F-150 gets a Carhartt package of its own. Starting with an F-150 4x4 XLT Crew Cab, the Carhartt package slathers the truck in Carhartt logos, adds special 20-inch wheels and unique fender vents, and a Carhartt-branded spray-in liner, as well as a modified grille, dual exhaust, and off-road running boards. Inside, you get two-tone Carhartt seats, a few unique accent and stitching touches, Carhartt floor mats, a special steering wheel, and a Carhartt-enhanced center console lid.
According to Ford, the Carhartt package costs $4,195. Throw in the cost of the truck, and you're looking at $65,455, including destination, if you want an F-150 Carhartt in your driveway. Plus another $100 to $230, depending on which Carhartt jacket you buy to go with your new truck. You can't buy a Carhartt-branded truck and not use it as an excuse to pick up a few more outfits, right?
Ford says it's currently taking orders for the '27 F-150 Carhartt, but deliveries won't actually begin until "early 2027." If you're worried that delay might be related to its supplier's 2025 factory fire, don't be. According to Ford, everything is on track, and the new model year launch won't be impacted. "The Novelis recovery is running on schedule," Ford senior director of truck consumer marketing Todd Eckert told AutoNews. "We're not anticipating more delays or issues from that. We don't expect that would cause issues from an ordering perspective or stock standpoint."