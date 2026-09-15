2027 Ford F-150 Refresh Boosts V8 Availability, Exactly What We Need When Gas Is Over $4 A Gallon

Ford isn't quite ready to redesign the F-150, so for 2027, it gets a relatively mild refresh. Ford's tweaked the styling, added a few more features, shuffled some trim-level options around, and introduced a new Carhartt package. The most important news, however, is that every F-150 trim can now be paired with a V8 engine. Because if there's one thing the U.S. needs at a time when gas is well over $4 a gallon and won't be getting cheaper than that anytime soon, it's more V8s.

To be fair to Ford, though, the 5.0-liter V8 it offers in the F-150 is more efficient than you might think. Either that, or Ford's twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6s are less efficient. Regardless, a 4WD F-150 with the V8 is rated at 16/24/19 mpg (city/highway/combined), while the EPA says the 3.5-liter V6 gets 17/23/19 mpg and the 2.7-liter 18/23/20. Were I in the market for an F-150, I'd probably pick the V8, too. The V6 probably runs cleaner than the V8, even with near-identical fuel economy, but I can't be the only one here with a weakness for V8s that don't come with a gas mileage penalty.

Actually, I'd probably pick the hybrid powertrain, since 23 mpg combined works out to about a 21% boost in efficiency over both the 3.5 and the V8. Ford's hybrid powertrain is also available with every F-150 trim level except the base model and the off-road-focused Tremor and Raptor. So you definitely have options. Meanwhile, neither Chevrolet nor Ram offers even one hybrid powertrain option on their full-size trucks (mild hybrids don't really count). You can, however, still buy a Silverado EV if you really want, or buy a turbo-four that somehow gets 19 mpg too.