Car Design Has Gone Downhill Since The Plymouth Prowler

There must be something in the water, because there hasn't been a new car design in nearly 30 years that can even remotely be considered cool or fun. Most barely even scratch the surface of interesting these days. The most recent example I can think of when it comes to production cars that actually do something different at play with the visual form was the Plymouth Prowler of 1997. There wasn't anything like this on the road when it debuted in the late 1990s, and there still isn't today. The Prowler was a completely different way of looking at cars. Blending an element of retrofuturism and old-school hot-rod aesthetics, the Prowler was as much a baby boomer's fantasy as it was the car millennials drove in their adolescent dreams.

Then-Chrysler Corporation lead designer Tom Gale was responsible for so many great designs of the era, including a trio of the most unusual concept cars of all time: Chrysler's Thunderbolt, Atlantic, and Phaeton. I don't know if Gale just saw the world differently than other designers, or was just capable of more than they were — his work on the sublime Lamborghini Diablo indicates this may be true — but in either case the Prowler was immediately a stunning piece of automotive history.

Earlier in the 1990s, the Chrysler Corporation had launched the Dodge Viper, a study in function over form. That car was built exclusively to deliver hot nasty speed to its passengers. The Prowler was perhaps its foil, bringing the most style possible to the fight, but without any substance to back it up. For the purposes of this conversation, the substance doesn't matter. Prowler has style icon status and nothing has matched it, let alone beaten it, since. There are definitely cooler cars, but cooler looking? Fat chance.