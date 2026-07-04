The DIN Standard For Car Stereos May Be Obsolete, But It Was Better And I Can Prove It

Seemingly every new car today has succumbed to the trend of integrated touch controls and bright screens covering every inch of the dashboard. Even the ones that don't now integrate the center stack into the car in a way that it's almost impossible to change your car's stereo anymore. Long gone are the days of do-it-yourselfers wiring up a head unit and jamming it into the uniform standard slot in your dashboard. We simply didn't know how good we had it.

Leave it to the Germans to have a standardization format for everything. The nonprofit Deutsches Institut für Normung (DIN, or German Institute for Standardization) developed a standard for car radio cutouts, pressuring automakers to install their stereos in a uniform 2- by 7-inch slot in the mid-1980s. Once stereo manufacturers developed larger-format screens and higher-quality audio drivers in the 1990s, it was determined more space was needed to pack it all in. Thus, the double-DIN standard was born, allowing for a 4- by 7-inch slot. By creating these uniform stereo standards, automakers could save money by building the same head units for multiple cars, or farming the development of their head units out to car audio companies altogether.

The added benefit of DIN stereo standardization was found in the aftermarket. Many car enthusiasts will spend their time and cash making their ride unique, myself included. Whether for improved quality of sound, greater usebility, or continual updates as the car ages, installing an aftermarket stereo is one of the easiest ways to make a car your own. At some time in the 2000s automakers decided to move away from this longtime standard, and push for more connectivity and stylized dashboards with ever larger stereos. That was, if you ask me, a mistake.