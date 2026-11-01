10 Of The Most Influential Concept Cars Ever Made

What is a concept car? The technical definition describes it as a single model built by an automaker to explore new engineering or design ideas. But with the current state of affairs, most concept cars seem more like PR stunts built to slip into people's algorithms. Take the color-shifting BMW I Vision Dee as an example. Is its E-Ink-covered body cool? Absolutely. Will we ever see this tech in a production car? Probably not.

Some automakers use concepts to preview an upcoming model. The cute and cheerful Citroën 2CV Concept will surely result in an inexpensive production EV. That's great, but there's nothing really revolutionary in these concepts. These concepts don't often become the new gold standard for the company behind them, and other automakers aren't incensed to rush and replicate the design or technology of them. Sometimes, though, a concept car introduces a brand-new idea that then gets widespread, making it truly influential.

Some concepts introduce a new design direction or invent a new vehicle category, while others showcase advanced tech that now we take for granted. In this piece, we'll have a closer look at many of those influential concepts. These cars all had major impacts on the industry, from the Buick Y-Job — the world's first concept car — to the GM Autonomy Concept, which introduced the skateboard chassis used in most modern EVs.