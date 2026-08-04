Here's What Makes Mercedes' Legendary OM617 One Of The Most Reliable Engines Ever Built

There are a few engines that continually impress with their reliability, and among them is the Mercedes-Benz OM617. It hails from automaker's back-catalog, and it's a great example of a reliable diesel engine that just will not quit. The OM617 is a little unusual in the fact that it's a 3.0-liter inline-five diesel engine, and impressively, it enjoyed a career at Mercedes that stretched from the mid-1970s, right into the 1990s.

The reason why Mercedes opted for a five-cylinder was for more power. Four-cylinder engines weren't cutting it, and six-cylinder lumps would pose fitment issues due to the increase in size, so five cylinders made perfect sense. It's important to note that Mercedes chose another cylinder for more grunt, as opposed to stressing a four-cylinder engine out with performance modifications, as therein lies the secret to its remarkable reliability.

It was over-engineered and under-stressed, which is exactly what attracts fans of durability to the powerplant. Within those two traits come specific engineering practices. For example, modest power relative to displacement, heavy-duty internals designed for longevity, mechanical fuel injection, a robust timing system, and excellent cooling and lubrication systems. It also helps that the engine arrived before complex emissions-slashing devices, such as DPFs, AdBlue, and swirl flaps. No wonder owners have been able to rack up immense mileage in OM617-powered Mercedes models.