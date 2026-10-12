Citroën 2CV Concept Is So Cute And Cheerful, Depression Doesn't Stand A Chance

The release doesn't have much to say about the powertrain, so you'll have to hold all your questions about that until we get closer to production. And don't be surprised if the production version ends up looking a lot more like the concept than you might think. Citroën will have to figure out where the airbags go, but those sideview mirrors look like they have production intent, and the concept even has windshield wipers. When a concept has windshield wipers, you know the automaker doesn't plan to change much before the factory starts cranking them out. Let's just cross our fingers and pray as hard as we can that the production interior doesn't lose its charm by the time the bean counters get done with it. The people demand production party lights, Citroën!

Citroën

And despite running on batteries instead of dead dinosaur goo, it should be pretty affordable. According to Citroën, the production version should have a starting price of about €15,000. Regardless of what exchange rates look like by the time the 2CV goes into production, that's a pretty affordable price. At the moment, that's a little less than $17,000. Not bad for a spunky little city car with a retractable cloth roof.

Citroën

In the press release, CEO of Citroën, Xavier Chardon, said, "Reinventing the 2 CV isn't about replicating a car from the past; it's about reinventing what made it unique: its simplicity, its accessibility and the freedom it offered. With the 2CV Concept, we're bringing that spirit into today's world to make electric mobility simpler, more human and more desirable. The world has changed. But the idea remains the same: to make life more beautiful with Citroën."

That sentiment is echoed on the 2CV itself — etched into the back window is the line "Life feels better in a Citroën." I believe it.