Citroën 2CV Concept Is So Cute And Cheerful, Depression Doesn't Stand A Chance
It's finally starting to feel like fall, which means football, sweaters, and soup weather, which everyone loves. But as the days get shorter and the holidays draw near, a lot of people slip into a seasonal depression. It sucks, but therapy, antidepressants, and regular exercise really help. Alternatively, Citroën just unveiled its new 2CV concept at the Paris Motor Show, and it could banish everyone's seasonal blues forever — especially because it's going into production in 2028. I mean, just look at it! It's so cute and cheerful, no one could possibly feel down behind the wheel. That's just science.
Of course, as you can see, the 2CV isn't a large car, and its small size means it won't work for everyone. But those who are pure of heart will still love it, even if they can't justify buying something so small. No car can please everybody, but if the 2CV concept doesn't bring you joy, it's possible you may not have a heart. You may also soon receive a visit from three ghosts that want to show you a few things from your past, present, and future.
Why don't more cars have party lights?
In its current form, the 2CV concept is about 148 inches long, or roughly five inches longer than a two-door Fiat 500e. Citroën also wants you to know that makes it shorter than the original 2CV, and you can't miss the retro styling. It's also electric, which is another difference compared to the original 2CV, and Citroën says it's targeting a weight of around 2,200 pounds. The company highlighted how it's taken into account "mass production and ease of repair," calling out the car's "flat surfaces and direct air intakes beneath the windscreen, bumpers separated from the bodywork and replaceable independently."
As much fun as the 2CV's exterior styling is, it's almost boring compared to the interior. It's bright. It's colorful. It's retro. It has party lights. Wait, it has party lights? Oh yeah. The Serious Grumpy Car Men are going to hate it, but who cares? Let them be miserable while you enjoy being alive at a time when Citroën may or may not include party lights on the production 2 CV EV. You just know Greta Gerwig's already got Citroën on the phone, demanding a fleet of these for the inevitable "Barbie" sequel.
Like on the original 2CV, the seats are designed to be removable for picnics, and there's even a 3D-printed wicker-look basket to hold your eggs. The steering wheel is mounted to a cylinder on the dash that also holds a simple 8-inch screen with cartoon graphics, a round gear selector and a single control stalk. The radio on the passenger side is detachable to use as a speaker when you're out of the car picnicking.
Coming in 2028 for €15,000
The release doesn't have much to say about the powertrain, so you'll have to hold all your questions about that until we get closer to production. And don't be surprised if the production version ends up looking a lot more like the concept than you might think. Citroën will have to figure out where the airbags go, but those sideview mirrors look like they have production intent, and the concept even has windshield wipers. When a concept has windshield wipers, you know the automaker doesn't plan to change much before the factory starts cranking them out. Let's just cross our fingers and pray as hard as we can that the production interior doesn't lose its charm by the time the bean counters get done with it. The people demand production party lights, Citroën!
And despite running on batteries instead of dead dinosaur goo, it should be pretty affordable. According to Citroën, the production version should have a starting price of about €15,000. Regardless of what exchange rates look like by the time the 2CV goes into production, that's a pretty affordable price. At the moment, that's a little less than $17,000. Not bad for a spunky little city car with a retractable cloth roof.
In the press release, CEO of Citroën, Xavier Chardon, said, "Reinventing the 2 CV isn't about replicating a car from the past; it's about reinventing what made it unique: its simplicity, its accessibility and the freedom it offered. With the 2CV Concept, we're bringing that spirit into today's world to make electric mobility simpler, more human and more desirable. The world has changed. But the idea remains the same: to make life more beautiful with Citroën."
That sentiment is echoed on the 2CV itself — etched into the back window is the line "Life feels better in a Citroën." I believe it.