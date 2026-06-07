How Aerodynamics Changed Car Design After The 1970s

Automakers and car designers had been toying with aerodynamics long before the 1970s rolled around. Notable exploits from the earlier days include the slippery teardrop-shaped Tatra and the game-changing Chrysler Airflow from the 1930s, while wings, splitters, and spoilers became more commonplace during the 1960s. Chaparral's 2E is perhaps most memorable with its towering rear wing, but Chevy's innovative chin spoiler on the '66 Corvair was far more subtle.

However, it wasn't until the 1970s and the decades that followed that aerodynamics really began to take hold in the car world. It was at this time that ground effect aerodynamics transformed the sport of Formula One, while smooth body panels, flush-mounted windows, and streamlined Kammback designs became more commonplace on mass-market cars.

Of course, a huge driver for these aerodynamic advances was the soaring costs of motoring during the '70s. Insurance was pricey, the oil crisis turned motorists off of V8-powered muscle cars, and efficiency was all of a sudden more important than outright grunt. As a result, designers paid close attention to aerodynamics, and the developments that came throughout the '70s and '80s changed the industry forever.