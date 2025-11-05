Let's Nerd Out About The Mercedes-AMG One's Extremely Cool DRS-Equipped Two-Piece Active Rear Wing

In the normal drive modes the AMG One's wing sits flush with the rear deck, giving the tail a nice profile. That shark fin extends off the back of the large roof scoop that's molded to the carbon-fiber engine cover, which has a giant NACA duct on either side and rear-facing louvers. I love that the front edge of the rear wing has a traditional Mercedes badge on it, especially as the three-pointed star on the One's nose is airbrushed on.

Daniel Golson / Jalopnik

The two-piece wing has a retractable blade that slides rearwards at an angle, and the whole thing can flip up act as an airbrake. Mercedes says that when the One has its aerodynamics in its Track mode, downforce is increased by up to five times depending on the speed, and total possible downforce generated by the One is more than 1,500 pounds. Then there's the DRS system, which is activated by pressing a button on the steering wheel.

DRS closes the front fender louvers and retracts the upper section of the wing, reducing downforce by about 20% but increasing acceleration even further. The driver can either turn DRS off manually, or the car will automatically do it if it detects deceleration or a specific amount of lateral acceleration, re-engaging the active aero. On test driver Maro Engel's second Nürburgring lap run, where he beat his initial record by over five seconds, he used DRS even more of the time.