2027 Subaru Outback Gets New Base Trim That's $2,000 Cheaper And Still Includes Heated Seats

If you desire more power than the Outback's admittedly weak standard powertrain, you have to choose between the Limited XT, Wilderness, or top-dog Touring XT. The Limited XT is the cheapest way to have the gutsy 260-horsepower turbocharged engine at $45,140, $675 cheaper than last year.

The off-road focused Outback Wilderness starts at $45,540, down $905 from last year, and it gets a raised ride height, adaptive dampers, 12-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, and that chunky and bold (ugly) styling. It can be kitted out with an option package that adds Nappa leather, ventilated front seats, hands-free highway driving, and a power passenger seat if that's your jam.

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The most luxurious and top trim level Outback Touring XT is a whopping $1,305 cheaper than last year at $48,140, and it has all the same goodies as the non-turbo Outback Touring. Three new premium paint colors are available on the 2027 Outback for just $395: Sand Dune Pearls, Daybreak Blue Pearl, and Snowfall White Silica.

I was already quite fond of the seventh-generation Subaru Outback, but now that Subaru did the unthinkable and actually lowered its prices for the new model year, I'm honestly amazed by its value proposition. Competitors like the Honda Passport, Toyota Crown Signia, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, and Chevrolet Blazer all cost thousands more, and lack Subaru's trademarked combination of ruggedness, reliability, and resale value.