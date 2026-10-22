2027 Subaru Outback Gets New Base Trim That's $2,000 Cheaper And Still Includes Heated Seats
Truly cheap cars are all but gone from the new car market in the United States, which rather inconveniently coincides with an affordability crisis in virtually every other sector. I'm not going to suggest that a $35,000 purchase is especially affordable for the vast majority of us proletariats at the moment, but it does represent a good deal on a desirable midsize crossover. Subaru just announced pricing for the 2027 Outback, and it starts out nearly $2,000 cheaper than last year at $34,540 thanks to a new base trim level. Other Outback trim levels are cheaper too, so Subaru is really looking out for us poor folk — it even reintroduced the base trim of its spunky WRX this year, which I was lucky enough to drive all over the UK this summer.
The Outback's new base model is no stripper, though, with Subaru's legendary all-wheel-drive system, heavy duty roof rails, heated front seats and side mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, a power tailgate, 18-inch silver wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and Subaru's much-improved 12.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system all included as standard. It's the cheapest all-wheel-drive midsize SUV you can buy, and it's one we can wholeheartedly recommend.
More features, less dough
The Outback Premium was the cheapest model last year, but now with the addition of the base car, it's a step up. Subaru increased its destination charge for 2027, which wipes out the Premium's $225 cheaper price, making it $95 more expensive than last year at $36,540. It gets you a 10-way power driver's seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and faux leather rather than the base car's cloth. Stepping up to the Outback Limited now costs $1,625 less than last year at $41,540. You gain navigation, automatic wipers, a wireless charger, a heated steering wheel, power moonroof, real leather, a Harman Kardon 12-speaker stereo, heated rear seats, and an 8-way power passenger seat.
Then there's the Outback Touring, which is now $1,805 cheaper than last year at $45,040. It includes Nappa leather seats, ventilated front seats, a 12-way power driver's seat, and expanded ADAS features including Subaru's new hands-free highway system. All of the trim levels discussed up to this point are powered by the standard 2.5-liter Boxer four-cylinder engine that sends 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through a CVT automatic.
Power-hungry buyers get savings too
If you desire more power than the Outback's admittedly weak standard powertrain, you have to choose between the Limited XT, Wilderness, or top-dog Touring XT. The Limited XT is the cheapest way to have the gutsy 260-horsepower turbocharged engine at $45,140, $675 cheaper than last year.
The off-road focused Outback Wilderness starts at $45,540, down $905 from last year, and it gets a raised ride height, adaptive dampers, 12-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, and that chunky and bold (ugly) styling. It can be kitted out with an option package that adds Nappa leather, ventilated front seats, hands-free highway driving, and a power passenger seat if that's your jam.
The most luxurious and top trim level Outback Touring XT is a whopping $1,305 cheaper than last year at $48,140, and it has all the same goodies as the non-turbo Outback Touring. Three new premium paint colors are available on the 2027 Outback for just $395: Sand Dune Pearls, Daybreak Blue Pearl, and Snowfall White Silica.
I was already quite fond of the seventh-generation Subaru Outback, but now that Subaru did the unthinkable and actually lowered its prices for the new model year, I'm honestly amazed by its value proposition. Competitors like the Honda Passport, Toyota Crown Signia, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, and Chevrolet Blazer all cost thousands more, and lack Subaru's trademarked combination of ruggedness, reliability, and resale value.