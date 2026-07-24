Subaru's New 2026 WRX Base Trim Kicks A Lot Of Ass For $33,690

I get to do a lot of really cool stuff in this job, but when I was asked if I'd like to travel to the UK with Subaru to drive the new base model 2026 WRX on a track, go to Jeremy Clarkson's pub, then attend the famed Goodwood Festival of Speed to watch Travis Pastrana huck the badass Brataroo up the hill, I squealed with delight. It's the same as asking your dog if they want to go for a walk — the answer is a hearty "hell yeah!"

This was my first time in the United Kingdom, and the fun started as soon as I landed in Manchester. I stepped off the plane in a bit of a jet-lagged daze, was ushered into a strange van, and whisked off to Oulton Park racing circuit in Cheshire to see what $33,690 worth of base-model WRX could do on a race track. And so the adventure began!

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Full disclosure: The folks at Subaru invited me to join them on their annual pilgrimage to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, with the added privilege of testing out the new Base trim of the 2026 Subaru WRX. We drove left-hand-drive, U.S.-spec cars complete with Illinois plates and a big USA sticker on the back, so it was the same car that you'll see on your local Subaru dealer's lot. Subaru also put me up in lovely hotels and kept me fed during my trip.