Subaru WRX Gets Base Model Back, Drops Prices On All Trims

New cars cost too much, and Subaru is doing something about it. It has announced the return of the base model WRX, which will sell for a more modest $33,690, including a $1,195 destination fee. That's more than $5,000 less than the least expensive 2025 WRX, the Premium trim that costs $38,920, including $1,170 destination.

While the base 2026 WRX lacks a few creature comforts of the Premium, Subaru didn't exactly rip out $5,000 worth of amenities, either. It includes 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and keyless entry with push-button start, features not available on previous base models. It also includes Subaru's enormous 11.6-inch center screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as EyeSight driver assistance with adaptive cruise control, lane centering, lane departure warning, emergency stop assist, and pre-collision braking. The base model is thankfully available with a six-speed manual transmission, a bold move in a time when few people know how to drive one.

There's also good news if you want more than what the base model offers. Every 2026 WRX trim level costs thousands less than the 2025 models. The Premium comes down from $38,920 to $35,190, including destination. It adds features like heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and a windshield wiper de-icer, all of which are particularly useful in snow country. The Limited, GT, and tS trims all cost around $3,000 less than they did in 2025. Also, Subaru has introduced a limited edition Series.Yellow trim, based on the tS and costing $47,190, including destination, $1,000 more than the standard tS. This gets you Sunrise Yellow paint, yellow contrast stitching on the black Ultrasuede upholstery, floor mats, and door panels, and the knowledge that you have one of only 350 Series.Yellow cars in existence.