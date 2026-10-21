2027 Honda Passport TrailSport Has More Capability Than You'll Ever Need

This fourth-generation Honda Passport has been in production for 19 months, first spinning up in March of 2025, so Honda could have left the styling alone and just raised the ride height, but it decided it was time for a little revamp of the midsize crossover. The '27 Passport TrailSport now has two amber light strips in its fake hood scoop. No, they don't serve any real purpose, but a spokesperson for the company said Honda added them because they "look cool," and, well, I've got to agree. The front fascia is also changed ever-so-slightly, and the fender flares are a bit more flared. Other than that, there's no material difference between the two model years, look-wise.

Underneath is where things do get fun. Thanks to that suspension lift, the approach and departure angles are both up 2 degrees, and the crossover's breakover angle increases by 3 degrees. Honda also went about increasing the Passport TrailSport's wheel articulation by 8 mm in the front and 9 mm in the back so that the 275/60R18 General Grabber All-Terrain tires stay in contact with the ground more. I should note that Honda claims these changes also make the TrailSport feel better on road. After driving both a 2026 and a 2027, I couldn't tell much of a difference, and neither will you.

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Unfortunately, if you bought a 2026 Passport TrailSport, there's really nothing you can do. I suppose you could add the 2027 upgrades yourself, but there's no off-the-shelf way to do it, according to Honda. As for why there was such a big change after just one year, a spokesperson said the company is always "committed to making cars better," and later encouraged owners to do the same.

As for the base model Passport RTL, well, it'll continue virtually unchanged for 2027. That's not a big deal, though. Honda says 80% of the Passports that have been sold are TrailSports, and 50% of those are the higher-end TrailSport Elite trim.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The Passport's interior is still a very comfortable and slightly utilitarian place to spend your time, and there's plenty of space for five grown adults thanks to the car's wide stance. All of the normal Honda bits and tech are here, with an easy-to-use 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.3-inch center infotainment screen. Button stans will be pleased to know the car retains the physical HVAC controls you all know and love, as well. There's really not much that needs tweaking here, but Honda has added a standard trail camera and heated steering wheel to the TrailSport.