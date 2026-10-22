Could Europe's Future In Space Be Without America?

In an era of trade wars and threats against Greenland, Europe's space sector is beginning to imagine the once unthinkable: disentangling itself from America. The need came into stark relief in the last week, as Ukraine suddenly had its access to the SpaceX-built Starshield satellite network throttled. Reportedly a decision made by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, possibly with the input of the Trump White House, the network slowdown affected Ukraine's ability to conduct both drone strikes and drone and missile defense. That makes modern warfare highly dependent on American space companies, assets, and policies. Meanwhile, as the U.S. and China are racing to put humans back on the Moon in permanent moon bases on rockets built by their own countries, Europe mostly launches its satellites and astronauts from the U.S. or Russia. That dependency on foreign partnership is looking dicey right now, and it's not clear if it will get better anytime soon.

It's a tough gravitational well to break out of. For context, the last time a European rocket launched from European soil all the way to orbit was on September 5. For additional context, that was also the first time, ever, that Europe achieved this feat. Normally, Europe launches its missions from French Guiana, a French territory in South America. If the EU wants to position itself for space independence, it's going to have to build up launch capacity in the form of both spaceports and rocket production. The EU will also need more satellites, a lot more, for communications, navigation, intelligence, and early missile warning.

To date, Europe has mostly been content to let America foot the bill for all this and then get the benefits secondhand. But tensions between the two are mounting; for space specifically, the Trump administration reportedly pressured U.S. companies to pull out of the International Space Summit in Paris this year. If the future of warfare, exploration, and resources is in space, then Europe's future depends on its ability to get there on its own. And the bloc's politicians are beginning to wake up to it.