Europe Will Launch Its Own Satellite Constellation As Its Breakup With America Continues

As the EU and European space companies build up their muscles, they're not going to be able to catch SpaceX (let alone all of American business and military) all at once. IRIS² is slated to be a fairly small service at start, acting mainly as an emergency backup in case normal communications get knocked out by natural or unnatural (Russian) disasters. Out of the total 348 satellites, 330 will be in low-Earth orbit (LEO), which is where Starlink and Amazon's Leo satellites are operating.

Interestingly, IRIS² will also put a further 18 satellites into medium-Earth orbit (MEO). This is much farther out from the Earth, going as much as 22,000 miles from the surface. Basically, by being farther away, a satellite gets a wider coverage of a bigger slice of our planet. This is where GPS satellites operate, for example, and it's much less crowded. No word on what the MEO orbiters will do exactly, but you could think of this as a backup to the backup.

Along with the EU government itself, IRIS² is being led by the SpaceRISE consortium. This is a group set up for this specific purpose comprised of SES, Eutelsat, and Hispasat, all European space companies. To that end, the companies will also be able to sell access to these satellites to businesses and individuals, too, though expect the public and defense sectors to get priority. The whole project is funded with government contracts, split between the EU itself and individual member states, per the European Space Agency. Spain, Poland, and Hungary are leading the way here; other countries may follow suit.

That right there is one of the reasons America has had an easier time going to space than Europe: On the continent, everything is a giant group project. Germany and France are the bloc's wealthiest members, but they're not ponying up? It's easier in the U.S., where the federal government can just decide to fund a project and go. Or at least, it could before it started impounding funds and fighting with Congress about it. It's even easier for SpaceX, which just does what it wants with fewer and fewer regulations in the way. Becoming a power player in space isn't easy. But at long last, Europe is starting to try.