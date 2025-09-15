NASA Kicks Chinese Workers Out As It Promises It's Not Losing The Next Moon Race

Will the superpower put boots on lunar powder first? "I'll be damned if that is the story that we write," said Duffy. I think that might be a deal that the Chinese will take. Anyway, getting to the Moon will require Boeing's Space Launch System (SLS), which has been having troubles of late. Though the recently passed Big Beautiful Bill does lay our $4.1 billion for the system, NASA as a whole is facing titanic budget cuts in President Donald Trump's proposed 2026 budget. Oh, and apparently the SLS costs about $4 billion per launch, which Duffy is not happy with.

The emerging philosophy seems to be that NASA should do all Moon stuff, all the Moon time. Anything else, like that pesky 'science' that the entire world has benefited from, should get out of the way. Were this actually to happen, that would be a transformation in the nature and mission of the agency.

In the meantime, thousands of NASA's most senior personnel have been taking the Trump administration's buyouts, leaving the agency with a sudden lack of both workers and knowledge. And now, on top of all that, all its people with Chinese passports are gone, too, presumably leaving some projects and teams in the lurch. If America really is to return to the Moon first, it's got a lot of challenges to overcome.