Elon Musk Personally Ordered Starlink Slowdown In Ukraine: Report

Happy Wednesday! It's October 21, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at the Starlink slowdown in Ukraine, and the EU's bid to hamper its own emissions regulations. We'll also look at U.S. emissions regs that encourage offshoring production, and Toyota's latest recall.

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