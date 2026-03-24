Private Company Wants To Bag House-Sized Asteroid For Resources

From "The Expanse" to "For All Mankind," asteroid mining is often portrayed in science fiction as a pillar of the future space economy or the next gold rush. With these fictional influences in mind, it's not difficult to imagine that investors are enticed by the prospect of trillions of dollars in minerals being up for grabs out in the solar system. The company TransAstra announced on Wednesday that an unnamed investor had agreed to fund the prerequisite study for an asteroid-capture mission. The aptly-named New Moon mission could be conducted as early as 2028.

New Moon would see the private company capture a 100-ton, house-sized asteroid with a massive capture bag and relocate it to a more accessible location near Earth. TransAstra CEO Joel Sercel told Ars Technica that there are up to 250 potential target asteroids with a maximum diameter of 65 feet that could be captured, redirected, and sent to a processing facility. The processing facilities could become self-sustaining with solar panels crafted from the ore and rocket propellant refined from the mined water. Sercel said: