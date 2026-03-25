NASA Wants Twice-Yearly Flurry Of Missions To Build Moon Base

The rocket for Artemis II was rolled out to the pad last week for an expected launch in early April. NASA views the crewed lunar flyby as the next step towards a permanent moon base. The space agency announced on Tuesday that it's aiming for a lunar landing every six months to construct and supply humanity's future furthest outpost. Obviously, these ambitious plans are contingent on NASA developing a reliable method of reaching the Moon.

As a quick refresher on the Artemis program so far, Artemis I was conducted back in 2022 as an uncrewed lunar flyby to test the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft. However, pieces of Orion's heat shield chipped away during the mission. NASA delayed Artemis II from November 2024 to this year as a result. Artemis III, the first Moon landing since Apollo 17 in 1972, is slated for 2027. After that point, NASA wants at least one landing every year. Although construction of the permanent moon base won't begin until Artemis VIII, projected for the early 2030s. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said: