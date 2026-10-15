2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 PHEV Is Plug-In Performance Done Properly

I loved driving the standard GLE, particularly in top GLE580 trim with its new flat-plane-crank V8, and was surprised by its athleticism during my quick blast down some winding mountain roads. I had an even shorter time behind the wheel of the GLE53 Coupe, but I still got the chance to sling it around those roads, weaving it through Colorado's mountains that were set ablaze with the bright colors of autumn.

In 53 form, the GLE felt even more capable and eager to dance, but the added weight of the PHEV battery was palpable through tighter turns, despite sharpened steering that provided good feedback. Unfortunately, that palpable heft combined with what I found to be a disappointing lack of adjustments on the optional Multicontour seats made me question the value of the AMG-lite model. The seats neither went low enough nor had enough bolstering for the lateral load one could expect to achieve in a model with the letters "AMG" on it, even when I cranked them up to level 10.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

The 2027 GLE53 marks the first time a GLE comes fitted with launch control, and though it's realistically useless, it was a fabulous way to put a smile on my face. It's easy to engage by flipping the drive mode selector into Sport+, depressing the brake, and flooring the throttle, which in true AMG fashion tugs the seatbelts tight signifying its readiness to pounce. Release the brake and it hit with a strong initial punch, doubtlessly from the electric motor, but quickly lost the ferocity of that punch as speeds increased. It's not slow by any means, but I found the initial launch to set the stage for a mind-warping run that never came to fruition.

The GLE53 coupe I drove was 584 pounds heavier than even the V8-powered GLE580 that won my vote for the best-driving GLE, which coincidentally is estimated to be just 0.1 second slower than the GLE53 in the 0-to-60 sprint. That GLE580 drove so adeptly that it almost makes this diet-AMG model feel moot, but the overall vibe of the GLE53 is much more aggressive than that standard GLE580, and that should be even more true with the GLE63 S that I didn't have the chance to drive.