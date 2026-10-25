Every New Subaru SUV Ranked From Smallest To Largest

Subaru fans like to cling to the brand's sporty image, which was built upon decades of success on the World Rally stage and the popularity of its WRX STi cars in games like "Gran Turismo" on PlayStation, and cemented by its role in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise. However, Subaru has other qualities beyond the burbling appeal of a turbocharged boxer-four bolted into something like a WRX anniversary edition with a sick rear wing fitted onto it.

Today, this is a company known for reliability, practicality, and the signature symmetrical all-wheel drive that features in almost all its vehicles. These are all attributes that serve an SUV well, and to that end, of the ten Subaru models on sale in the U.S. today, seven of them are SUVs. The Crosstrek is the company's most-popular model, with nearly 200,000 units sold in 2025 alone, though whether anyone believes the Crosstrek is an actual SUV is up for debate — and not just because it is the smallest of the seven.

For enthusiasts in the market for the brand's practical and capable AWD models, here's a rundown of the Japanese automaker's current portfolio of new SUVs sold on the North American market, ranked from smallest to largest according to their total length in inches. Four of these use boxer-four gasoline engines or lightly hybridized versions of the same, while the other three are electric vehicles (EVs) that were born out of a tie-up with Toyota. From the Crosstrek to the Ascent and everything in between, there's serious off-road prowess available in all of these models and even the sort of off-the-line acceleration that can shame sports cars. Perhaps the development team at Subaru remembers the "good old days" after all.