Every New Subaru SUV Ranked From Smallest To Largest
Subaru fans like to cling to the brand's sporty image, which was built upon decades of success on the World Rally stage and the popularity of its WRX STi cars in games like "Gran Turismo" on PlayStation, and cemented by its role in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise. However, Subaru has other qualities beyond the burbling appeal of a turbocharged boxer-four bolted into something like a WRX anniversary edition with a sick rear wing fitted onto it.
Today, this is a company known for reliability, practicality, and the signature symmetrical all-wheel drive that features in almost all its vehicles. These are all attributes that serve an SUV well, and to that end, of the ten Subaru models on sale in the U.S. today, seven of them are SUVs. The Crosstrek is the company's most-popular model, with nearly 200,000 units sold in 2025 alone, though whether anyone believes the Crosstrek is an actual SUV is up for debate — and not just because it is the smallest of the seven.
For enthusiasts in the market for the brand's practical and capable AWD models, here's a rundown of the Japanese automaker's current portfolio of new SUVs sold on the North American market, ranked from smallest to largest according to their total length in inches. Four of these use boxer-four gasoline engines or lightly hybridized versions of the same, while the other three are electric vehicles (EVs) that were born out of a tie-up with Toyota. From the Crosstrek to the Ascent and everything in between, there's serious off-road prowess available in all of these models and even the sort of off-the-line acceleration that can shame sports cars. Perhaps the development team at Subaru remembers the "good old days" after all.
Subaru Crosstrek: 176.4 inches
One glance at the Subaru Crosstrek, and you may consider it nothing more than a jacked-up hatchback on chunky tires — especially the base model, which doesn't even get roof rails. However, the Crosstrek is Consumer Reports' "Top Subcompact SUV" in 2026 and, like every Subaru off-roader, it features the company's symmetrical AWD, so in theory, it is at least somewhat equipped for the wilderness. Heck, there's even a Wilderness grade, which can walk the walk while talking the talk.
Starting at $28,415 for the base 2026 model, the Crosstrek gets its power from a 2.5-liter boxer-4 that delivers 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque in most versions. There's also a hybrid option for the Sport and Limited cars, which raises those numbers to 194 hp and 199 lb-ft, combined. Despite the extra performance, these hybrid Crosstreks are more economical, which might matter more to some buyers than its off-road prowess.
At just 176.4 inches long, the Crosstrek is the most compact SUV Subaru makes, so it'll be easy to park and maneuver in urban areas. And while we perhaps wouldn't take it clambering up the Rubicon, the Crosstrek has 8.7 inches of ground clearance — that's as good as anything else on this list, save for Wilderness versions of the Forester and Outback. Meanwhile, the Crosstrek Wilderness gets more clearance at 9.3 inches, along with better approach and departure angles.
All Crosstrek trims weigh between roughly 3,300 pounds and no more than 3,700 pounds for the hybrids, and while every other version can tow up to 1,500 lbs, the Wilderness manages a massive 3,500 lbs thanks to various upgrades. That sounds like an SUV to us — certainly more so than a Toyota Corolla Cross.
Subaru Uncharted: 177.8 inches
Born from a joint venture with compatriot Toyota, the arguably more appealing Subaru Uncharted represents the entry point to zero-emission Subaru ownership, starting from $36,945 with destination. It is a little longer than the Crosstrek at 177.8 inches long, and its trunk holds a little more cargo, but it offers slightly less ground clearance at 8.2 inches, which speaks volumes about its street-biased nature. In fact, if you want an all-wheel-drive Uncharted, you've got to avoid the Premium FWD. This model has just one motor on the front axle, providing a modest 221 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque. That'll see the Uncharted from 0 to 60 mph in around 6.5 seconds (via Motor Trend).
That's fine for the daily commute, but the Sport or GT specifications have a second motor on the back axle. Not only does that give the Uncharted symmetrical all-wheel drive, but it also raises peak power to 338 hp, which brings the 0-to-60 time down to just 4.7 seconds, as we found in our testing.
All Uncharted trims use the same battery pack, so the tradeoff for the swifter speed of the Sport and GT models is reduced range. The EPA stats for these two come in at 287 and 273 miles respectively, mainly because the GT gains 20-inch alloys over the Sport's 18-inch items. If you care more about range than exploring the range, stick to that Premium FWD model, as it is the only Uncharted that Subaru says will get past the 300-mile barrier: The official range is 308 miles.
Subaru Forester: 183.3 inches
The Forester is the longest-serving Subaru SUV on the market. Sure, the Outback nameplate predates it by three years, as it arrived in 1994, but the Outback was a rugged derivative of the Legacy station wagon and not its own model. The Forester, meanwhile, has always been a purpose-built SUV. It started on the same platform as the original 1990s Impreza, with its familiar, boxy, upright form continuing to this day into the sixth-generation SL generation. Power comes from the same 2.5-liter boxer-four that features in the Crosstrek, which means 180 hp for the non-hybrid Foresters and 194 hp for the hybrids. The latter are only really more efficient in the city according to the official EPA fuel economy numbers.
There are ten versions of the Forester today, starting with the $31,445 base spec car and rising to $42,995 for the range-topping Touring Hybrid. Symmetrical AWD is included across the entire Forester family, while the transmission is of the continuously variable type under Subaru's branding of Lineartronic. Every Forester measures 183.3 inches long, except for the Wilderness car, which is marginally shorter at 182.9 inches — and that grade is the only one that provides 9.3 inches of total ground clearance, when all the other Foresters sit at 8.7 inches off the deck. The Forester Wilderness is wildly capable off-road, and it stands out visually, too. Meanwhile, thanks to its upgrades, it can tow up to 3,500 pounds of trailer while the other models are limited to 1,500 lbs.
Subaru Solterra: 184.6 inches
If you want to upscale your electric Subaru SUV from something the size of the Uncharted, you'll need the Solterra — although the line between these two is slightly blurred, as the Solterra uses the same 338-horsepower dual-motor arrangement at the peak of its lineup as the Uncharted. The difference here is that the Solterra doesn't offer a single-motor variant, instead only coming with twin-motor arrangements. There is a lesser 233-hp drivetrain in the Premium and Limited Cars, but anything with an XT in its badge has the more potent setup, which will give the Subaru a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds; although some testers have timed them at 4.3 seconds (via Car and Driver).
But does the Solterra look more fun to drive than it actually is? It is, after all, more practical than an Uncharted, with less of a coupe-like sweep to its roofline and therefore greater passenger room. It is a bigger machine on the outside too, at 184.6 inches long, while it provides 8.3 inches of ground clearance, and weighs as much as 4,510 lbs in its heaviest specification. The trunk volume is 23.8 cubic feet with all seats in use, rising to 63.5 cubic feet with the rear bench folded away. Keep in mind, the Solterra also has the same 74.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack as the Uncharted, and because it is larger, heavier, and not as aerodynamic, it does not go as far as its smaller relation without stopping, topping out at 288 EPA-rated miles.
Subaru Trailseeker: 190.8 inches
The biggest of Subaru's electric SUVs is also the newest. The Trailseeker is another result of the Subaru-Toyota tie-up, but while Toyota builds the Uncharted and Solterra in its factory, Subaru manufactures the Trailseeker and its Toyota alter ego, the bZ Woodland. The Trailseeker is also called the E-Outback in some parts of the world.
No matter what you call it, robust power of 375 horsepower is allied to 397 lb-ft of torque from dual motors on all four variants of the Trailseeker. As a result, Subaru touts it as its fastest-accelerating production car, claiming it will do 0-to-60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. Yep, quicker than any official WRX STI of legend.
In theory, the X-Mode AWD control hardware makes the Trailseeker far more capable in the rough stuff than you might initially expect of it, while its 190.8-inch length makes it a venerable people-hauler. A cargo volume of 31.3 cubic feet with all seats in use is seriously useful too and makes for strong supporting evidence that wagons are better than SUVs anyway. The Trailseeker also has 8.5 inches of ground clearance, while its 74.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides up to 281 miles of range. Subaru sells the Trailseeker SUV in four trims: Premium, Limited, Touring, and Touring Leather, with prices commencing at $41,490 after destination charges.
Subaru Outback: 191.7 inches
Once upon a time, Subaru sold a station wagon called the Legacy, and the Outback was one of its variants, with more ride height and off-road ability. It has been a winning combination since going into production in 1995 — a little like the Wilderness treatment found on many Subaru SUVs today. Indicating where buyer preference is, the Legacy was killed off in 2025, but the Outback soldiers on as a standalone model, referred to as an SUV by its maker. It is bigger than anything Subaru-badged this side of the Ascent, measuring 191.7 inches long and sitting 8.7 inches above the ground, unless you go for the Wilderness grade, which has 9.5 inches of clearance. The new Outback does look blockier and closer to the Forester in shape these days, but it still carries hints of its wagon past.
Power comes from a choice of two boxer-4 units, one naturally aspirated and the other turbocharged. The former is a 2.5-liter that features in the Premium, Limited, and Touring models, and serves up 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. This is shared with the Crosstrek and Forester, and as in those cars, drives all four wheels on the Outback through Subaru's symmetrical AWD and a Lineartronic CVT.
Above that sits a turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer-4 — one of the more powerful drivetrains in the Subaru range. It delivers 260 hp and 277 lb-ft in the Wilderness, Limited XT, and Touring XT Outbacks, putting the Outback's 0-to-60 mph in the six-second region. You also get more towing capacity with the 2.4 turbo, as those models can tow 3,500 lbs, whereas the naturally aspirated cars are restricted to 2,700 lbs.
Subaru Ascent: 196.8 inches
Subaru hadn't gone wild for three-row SUVs prior to the U.S.-built Ascent arriving in 2018, but there was the spectacularly ugly Tribeca as a precursor to this car, while Japan and a few other select markets had the Exiga minivan. The connection between the Tribeca and the Ascent is even stronger than just how many rows of seats they possess, though, as both were/are constructed at Subaru's facility in Lafayette, Indiana.
Redesigned for the 2023 model year, the new Ascent is easier on the eye and can effectively be considered a three-row expansion of the Forester. It's also sold as the Evoltis in some markets, though all examples are manufactured in the U.S., no thanks to Trump's policies adding to the costs. It measures 196.8 inches long, making it Subaru's biggest vehicle on sale, and it uses the same turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer-4 engine, CVT, and symmetrical AWD as the top-ranking models of the Outback. That means the Ascent makes 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque, all powering an SUV that weighs between 4,466 and 4,603 pounds at the curb. It's no lightweight.
Trim grades include the Premium, Limited, Limited Bronze, Touring, and Onyx Edition, with the first two offering a choice of either seven or eight seats, and the others featuring strictly captain's chairs in the second row. There's no Wilderness edition, which suggests Subaru doesn't believe this is one for the off-road enthusiasts.
Fuel consumption is heavy on the Ascent, but this is Subaru's most capable SUV for towing — all versions of the Ascent can tow 5,000 lbs. And with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, if you are planning to head into deep country with a large trailer behind, the Ascent is going to be a good choice — even if you don't need to seat eight people within.