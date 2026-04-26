2026 Subaru Crosstrek Is Consumer Reports' Top Subcompact SUV (Or Is It A Car, Maybe?)

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek is, by most accounts, a perfectly good commuter vehicle. It's small enough to feel versatile on the road, big enough to qualify as practical, quite affordable starting at $28,415 (including $1,420 for destination), and its symmetrical Subaru all-wheel drive and slightly lifted nature mean it holds its own on a trail or in the snow.

As part of its annual Top Picks program, Consumer Reports went as far as naming it as the best Subcompact SUV this year, citing a notably comfortable ride "even during off-pavement excursions" as well as easy ingress and egress on account of that raised suspension. A new, 36-mpg Hybrid variant was introduced this year, which surely contributed to its Top Pick-worthiness and general consumer appeal.

But having driven the Crosstrek and finding it shares little with actual, honest-to-god utility vehicles, some in our newsroom raised the question — can you really call it a "subcompact SUV?"