Subaru WRX GD25 And BRZ ZC15 Anniversary Editions Have Bad Names, But At Least The WRX Gets A Sick Wing

To mark a quarter-century of America's love affair with the WRX, the GD25 has a World Rally Blue paint job, gold 19-inch wheels, uprated Brembo brakes with gold calipers, high-performance tires, and a sick carbon-fiber swan-neck rear wing. That wing is actually the same unit used on Travis Pastrana's WRX ARA25L rally car, so it's not just for show. Under the skin, modifications are limited to a flexible strut tower bar, and a performance-tuned suspension with stiffer springs and revised damping calibration for more composed, confident cornering, according to Subaru. Inside, it gets black Ultrasuede Recaro performance seats with red stitching, and an STI shift knob. It remains powered by the same 271-horsepower turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder engine as the rest of the WRX lineup, and is only offered with the six-speed manual transmission.

Subaru

The BRZ ZC15's Ceramic White paint is exclusive to this special edition, and it has matte-bronze wheels that aren't quite as cool as the WRX's bright gold. Other tweaks include red Brembo brake calipers, a black decklid spoiler, and some bronze side-sill decals. Under-hood upgrades are similarly limited to a flexible V-bar for improved chassis rigidity; it retains the stock 228-hp naturally aspirated 2.4-liter boxer engine, and will also be offered only with the six-speed manual transmission. The ZC15 classes things up with black leather upholstery and Bordeaux Red inserts that are just for this special edition, a numbered plaque, and an STI short shifter. Pricing is not currently available, but the BRZ ZC15 should be available early next year, with the WRX GD25 expected to arrive next summer.