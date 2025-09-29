What Car Looks More Fun To Drive Than It Actually Is?
Plenty of cars look like they'll be an absolute blast to drive. They've got sleek lines or big aggressive grilles, all things that signal our brains to believe a car will be a true performer. But, when slipping behind the wheel, those cars can't always cash the checks their styling is writing. Today, we ask of you: What's the worst offender, with a driving experience that doesn't live up to the styling?
For my pick, I want to go with the Subaru Solterra. I don't, however, want to talk about the new facelifted Solterra. First off, I haven't driven it, but more importantly the styling is so different that I don't think the same ratio of looks-to-performance applies. The early Solterra, though, I have driven — on road, off road, I've put the car through paces that would befit any Subaru, and the pre-facelift Solterra simply doesn't live up to the promise of its black plastic fenders.
It's fine.
The early Solterra creates this image of an off-road-ready, rough-and-tumble EV. As a fan of all-electric off-roading (and a longtime Subie Squad member), you'd think I'd be the target market for such a vehicle. Yet, when I hopped into the driver's seat and took the crossover around Catalina Island and the California mainland, it was... fine. It sure was a vehicle. One of the cars of all time, even.
My pick for a car with a driving experience that doesn't live up to the styling is the early Subaru Solterra, but I'm more curious to know what your pick is. Leave your answers in the comments below, and I'll pick out my favorites later on in the week. Bonus points if you've actually driven the car you're talking about, and aren't just referencing secondhand what reviewers said when they got to take a turn in the driver's seat.